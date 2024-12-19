Dance In The Streets At This Dazzlingly Colorful Festival That Outshines Christmas In The Bahamas

Like Carnival in Rio and Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the Bahamas has its own colorful, joyous festival known as Junkanoo. Parades, dancing in the streets, handmade costumes, and music are also integral parts of Junkanoo, which is tied to Christmas instead of Lent. But Junkanoo has become the national festival of the Bahamas, a cultural expression no longer reserved only for Christmastime. It's possible to experience Junkanoo on New Year's Day, some summer Saturdays, and Independence Day (July 10), as well as at museum openings, funerals, and other momentous events.

There are several theories about the origin of Junkanoo more than 200 years ago. One is that the enslaved people of the Bahamas were celebrating a West African hero who attacked a slave trading site in Ghana on Christmas Day. His name, Jan Kwaw, was anglicized as John Canoe and perhaps heard as Junkanoo. Early on, revelers made costumes out of found objects like sea sponges and feathers. Today, the stunning craftsmanship of the vibrant costumes is magnified by large groups wearing the same themed outfits, dancing as one to spirited rhythms. All 16 islands of the Bahamas have Junkanoo celebrations, but the biggest one by far is in Nassau in the early hours of the morning on the day after Christmas. If you're staying in a hotel near Bay Street, on the waterfront by the cruise ship dock, don't expect to sleep until daybreak on December 26.