Dance In The Streets At This Dazzlingly Colorful Festival That Outshines Christmas In The Bahamas
Like Carnival in Rio and Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the Bahamas has its own colorful, joyous festival known as Junkanoo. Parades, dancing in the streets, handmade costumes, and music are also integral parts of Junkanoo, which is tied to Christmas instead of Lent. But Junkanoo has become the national festival of the Bahamas, a cultural expression no longer reserved only for Christmastime. It's possible to experience Junkanoo on New Year's Day, some summer Saturdays, and Independence Day (July 10), as well as at museum openings, funerals, and other momentous events.
There are several theories about the origin of Junkanoo more than 200 years ago. One is that the enslaved people of the Bahamas were celebrating a West African hero who attacked a slave trading site in Ghana on Christmas Day. His name, Jan Kwaw, was anglicized as John Canoe and perhaps heard as Junkanoo. Early on, revelers made costumes out of found objects like sea sponges and feathers. Today, the stunning craftsmanship of the vibrant costumes is magnified by large groups wearing the same themed outfits, dancing as one to spirited rhythms. All 16 islands of the Bahamas have Junkanoo celebrations, but the biggest one by far is in Nassau in the early hours of the morning on the day after Christmas. If you're staying in a hotel near Bay Street, on the waterfront by the cruise ship dock, don't expect to sleep until daybreak on December 26. If you'd like to consider an alternative to this spirited late-night celebration, learn about the most magical Christmas towns across America or head to Rick Steves' favorite countries in Europe for Christmas traditions.
What to expect at Junkanoo
Follow the sounds of whistles, bugles, conchs, goatskin drums, and cowbells in the Bahamas to find a Junkanoo parade. After months of preparation — making elaborate costumes, practicing music, and choreographing dances — thousands of participants take to the streets in front of cheering crowds. Techniques to make such intricate, dazzlingly colorful costumes are passed down in families and kept secret along with each group's themes every year. Junkanoo groups, which typically have between 500 and 1,000 members, compete in three categories: music, dance, and costume. One wins the coveted recognition of Best Junkanoo Group each year.
The creativity and skill of Junkanoo participants is awe-inspiring. Participants make spectacular costumes in bright colors like turquoise, sun yellow, orange, and fuchsia, using paper in a process that is detailed and time-consuming. It's also a physically demanding event: Musicians play for hours at high intensity, and dancers are in constant motion, stepping in sync and moving low to the ground in a style called "rushing." Junkanoo is a great source of pride for Bahamians and is deeply ingrained in their national identity. If you don't happen to catch the festival in person, make a point to go to the Junkanoo World Museum & Arts Centre in Nassau to learn about the festival, see costumes up close, and buy cowbells and other Junkanoo accessories.
Other activities in Nassau
Anyone heading to Nassau will want to know the best Bahamas travel hacks first. Additionally, you'll want to plan your itinerary to get the most out of your trip. Some of the most popular things to do in Nassau include visiting the Blue Lagoon, Aquaventure, and Cable Beach. Three miles from Nassau, Blue Lagoon is an island perfect for finding a quiet stretch of beach and taking a dip in the clear azure water. For a more active experience, you can also snorkel, kayak, or join a volleyball game. If you've ever wanted to swim with dolphins or have an encounter with sea lions, sting rays, or nurse sharks, you can do that here, too, but it's wise to book ahead with a local business.
An epic water park that's part of the Atlantis resort on Paradise Island, Aquaventure will give thrill seekers a rush with options like a water slide with a 60-foot drop and a mile-long river loop with white-water rapids and wave surges (basically the opposite of a lazy river). For a less adrenaline-filled experience at Aquaventure, head to one of the 14 pools or the 5 miles of beach.
A lively destination beach, Cable Beach is lined with resorts and outfitters ready to take you out on a banana boat or jet ski or give you a bird's-eye view of beach activity while floating above the ocean in a parasail. When you're ready to relax, rent beach chairs and an umbrella and enjoy the stunning scenery. All these adventures will surely work up an appetite. Whether you're in the mood for conch fritters, fried fish, or Greek cuisine, discover the best places to eat in the Bahamas.