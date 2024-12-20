A Popular Midwest Airport Is The Most Likely In America To Experience Winter Delays

The holidays are a time for family, friends, and festive celebrations, but for many, they also involve the stress of winter travel. There's nothing quite like the frustration of a flight delay or, worse, a cancellation, especially when you're eager to reunite with loved ones. Between 2023 and 2024, there were over 370,000 weather-related delays across the U.S., inflicting significant economic damage nationwide. There are five U.S. airports where travelers can expect frequent delays during the holiday season, but travelers heading to or through the Midwest this winter should be particularly mindful of one hub: Chicago O'Hare.

Known for its hustle and bustle, O'Hare also has the unfortunate distinction of being the most delay-prone airport during the winter months, with 42% of flights experiencing delays (via CNN). Winter weather disruptions at O'Hare can pose challenges to your holiday plans, whether you're departing, arriving, or connecting through the airport.

O'Hare International Airport, located on Chicago's northwest side, has been a cornerstone of U.S. aviation since its opening in 1944. Covering more than 7,200 acres, it remains one of the world's busiest airports, serving an estimated 15 million passengers annually and averaging 585 flights per day. Despite its prominence as a holiday transit station, O'Hare is not immune to the challenges posed by Midwest weather.