Do Gas Stations Really Have A Secret Price Schedule?

If you're someone who fills up your gas tank like clockwork, you've likely noticed how unpredictable gas prices can be. One day it's manageable, and the next you're wondering if you should just bike everywhere. Trying to time your fill-up to save a few bucks feels like a game you're destined to lose. But according to a viral Instagram post by @aminshaykho, gas stations might be playing us all with a "secret price schedule." Similar to how there's supposedly a best day to book a flight for cheaper travel, there's purportedly a best day to fill up your tank for cheaper gas. The post claims Wednesdays and Thursdays are the priciest days to fill up, while Mondays and Fridays are when you can supposedly snag the best deals. Sounds intriguing, but is it true? The answer: sort of, but don't bet your gas budget on it.

According to data from GasBuddy, a gas price tracking app, Monday (and Tuesday) is, indeed, the sweet spot for scoring cheaper fuel. "If I had to venture a guess, energy markets are closed over the weekend, but they're open Monday through Friday," GasBuddy's lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan told Nexstar (via The Hill). "By the time the weekend rolls around, (gas stations) may be passing around any increases that happened earlier in the week."

Before you start setting calendar reminders for your weekly gas run, hold your horses. De Haan says relying on this trend alone isn't exactly foolproof since gas stations often adjust prices multiple times a week — or even daily. His pro tip? Shop around. "Prices can vary significantly from block to block," he added. "You can save $100 or even $200 to $300 over the course of the year if you're paying attention."