An Under-The-Radar California Canyon Offers Scenic Vistas, And A Strange History

Venturing through the Golden State's largest city of Los Angeles will find visitors exploring such gems as Southern California's famous flea market, attracting tourists and treasure hunters, along with West Hollywood, a trendy and cool neighborhood known for late-night eats. Both the city and the state are known for some under-the-radar destinations, such as the world's smallest mountain range, and plenty of hidden canyons, some with some unusual history.

One of the stranger histories in Los Angeles can be found in the confines of the West Hills' Box Canyon, the former home of the Fountain of the World cult. Much of the canyon's history is rooted in its past as two contrasting purposes, one as a weekend destination, and the other as the headquarters of this doomsday cult. Today, much of the property remains as it was, but access into the canyon is challenging because it's narrow with steep walls.

You can't go on onto the former cult property itself, but you can venture up Box Canyon Road via bicycle or car to enjoy the tranquil nature of the neighborhood and the scenic views of Los Angeles below. Chris Johnson, of Holly & Chris Luxury Homes at Coldwell Banker, who represents the property for sale, told Islands in an email, "Box Canyon itself still has a bit of that Wild West vibe. It's the kind of place where it's important to respect property boundaries; it's part of the area's unique history and character."