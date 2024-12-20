An Under-The-Radar California Canyon Offers Scenic Vistas, And A Strange History
Venturing through the Golden State's largest city of Los Angeles will find visitors exploring such gems as Southern California's famous flea market, attracting tourists and treasure hunters, along with West Hollywood, a trendy and cool neighborhood known for late-night eats. Both the city and the state are known for some under-the-radar destinations, such as the world's smallest mountain range, and plenty of hidden canyons, some with some unusual history.
One of the stranger histories in Los Angeles can be found in the confines of the West Hills' Box Canyon, the former home of the Fountain of the World cult. Much of the canyon's history is rooted in its past as two contrasting purposes, one as a weekend destination, and the other as the headquarters of this doomsday cult. Today, much of the property remains as it was, but access into the canyon is challenging because it's narrow with steep walls.
You can't go on onto the former cult property itself, but you can venture up Box Canyon Road via bicycle or car to enjoy the tranquil nature of the neighborhood and the scenic views of Los Angeles below. Chris Johnson, of Holly & Chris Luxury Homes at Coldwell Banker, who represents the property for sale, told Islands in an email, "Box Canyon itself still has a bit of that Wild West vibe. It's the kind of place where it's important to respect property boundaries; it's part of the area's unique history and character."
Delving into the cult past of LA's Box Canyon
The cult beginnings of Box Canyon began with a man named Francis Pencovic, aka Krishna Venta, who found and purchased the 25 acres of land. In 1951, he used the land to build a monastery and dorms to house the approximately 100 members of the Fountain of the World cult. Initially, they served the community in various ways, including fighting wildfires and even helping plane accident victims who crashed nearby, making them well-liked among residents.
The leader, Venta, believed himself to be, as did his followers, the second coming of Christ, and he prophesied inside the monastery about a potential World War III between Russia and the U.S. In 1958, tragedy struck the canyon as two angry followers who believed Venta had had sex with their wives showed up on site with dynamite strapped to their bodies. They detonated the bombs, killing themselves, Venta, and seven other people. After the incident, the cult was never the same, yet some members lingered on the property long enough for infamous cult leader Charles Manson and his followers to come around as regular visitors in the 1960s, but after Manson allegedly tried to "take over" he and his followers were no longer welcome, per Silicon Valley.
Flash forward to today, you can still view some of Venta's carvings and his bust inside the former lodge — if you're lucky enough to find your way (legally) onto the property. There are also homes surrounding the area, and locals and developers would like to see more crop up.
The present and future of Box Canyon
The Fountain of the World property has been dubbed "Xanadu," and offers 4,000 square feet of living space, and includes a natural amphitheater, hidden waterfall, and other rock formations. According to the Los Angeles Daily News, 16.5 acres of the canyon have been on and off the market priced from $4.8 million to $6.2 million. Overall, the living spaces are comprised of a few small modest houses and the lodge. All together the property includes seven bedrooms and seven bathrooms.
Chris Johnson, who has represented the listing, shares that while not open to the public, the property's owner (a club and music promoter) has used it for private parties and events. In a YouTube video created to showcase the land and buildings, these events are an example of how the property has been utilized in the post-cult years.
While he's not sure what the future holds, Johnson said he and Holly think the "coolest potential use" is as an artist compound due to the serene and natural environment. "We'd love to see the space transformed into a creative haven." If this comes to fruition, who knows if visitors will once again be stepping onto the grounds. For now, you can admire the strange history from a distance while taking in scenic views of the city of Angels below.