Escape Crowds At An Under-The-Radar Colorado Hot Springs Resort With Scenic Mountain Views
Wintertime in Colorado brings massive crowds eager to hit the slopes or visit the world's largest mountaintop snow fort at the Keystone Resort. For a weekend getaway to the Centennial State, there are some ultimate Colorado destinations you must visit, and Orvis Hot Springs and Spa in Ridgway should be added to your list. About 40 miles from the popular ski destination of Telluride, this stay offers guests plenty of rest and relaxation without crowds.
Soaking in hot, mineral-rich water can help improve blood circulation, reduce pain, and detoxify your body, and Orvis' clothing-optional hot springs resort encourages guests to embrace nature in the purest way possible. Visitors can bounce around the spa's 10 pools, with seven of the hot springs reaching almost 112 degrees Fahrenheit. Day-long passes for adults to the hot springs start at $28 and $12 for children. You can also level up your hot springs experience and release some tension with a special treatment from one of the spa's massage therapists.
The relaxing pools at Orvis Hot Springs
The under-the-rader Orvis Hot Springs and Spa has three indoor pools and seven outdoor hot springs where guests can immerse themselves. Murals depicting beach scenes and ocean waves decorate the walls of the main indoor pool. It is heated to a temperature of 98 degrees Fahrenheit and is only 3 feet deep. Bathing suits are required from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; outside those hours, the pool is clothing-optional. The private tubs offer a more intimate environment with tiled baths and hotter water for visitors to cozy up in.
The Pond is Orvis' largest outdoor hot spring. Stare out at the awe-inspiring, picturesque Mount Sneffels in the Rocky Mountains as you soak in the 100-degree Fahrenheit natural pool. Melt into the steaming hot water and feel the pebbles between your toes as you swim. The hot spring water comes from the Flume, a wooden pipe that releases a combination of hot and cold water to balance the temperature.
The Island Pond, Smokers Pond, Lobster Pot, North Pond, and Watsu Pool are other bathing options for guests. Although the pools are similar in size, each hot spring has unique characteristics defining them. The Cold Plunge pool is the only pool for guests to cool off in, and it is kept at 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you're done bathing, shock your system by plunging into the cold bath to reap some amazing health benefits, like improved lung function and an increase in endorphins.
Lodging and dining at the springs
Take advantage of the spa's revamped bed and breakfast to stay on-site at Orvis. In the main building, guests can pick from one of six themed bedrooms, which all share two bathrooms. The bedrooms can sleep up to two adults and are non-smoking, with the exception of the Antique Room. While there's no television in the rooms, the lodge offers free internet access and a shared kitchen. Guests staying on-site have 24/7 access to the hot springs and will be supplied with towels, bathrobes, and refreshments.
The nearest town to Orvis Hot Springs is Ridgway, only 2 miles from the lodge. Take a night to explore the surrounding area and have a taste of the town's local restaurants. Eatery 66 offers an eclectic menu of ramen, shrimp, sandwiches, and more. For a more upscale dining experience, the White Buffalo Restaurant and Bar in the Chipeta Lodge boasts a seasonal dining menu. You can sip a delicious cocktail while looking out at the magnificent Colorado Rockies. Continue your relaxing Colorado journey at Glenwood Springs, one of America's best hot spring towns that feels like an Icelandic escape.