Escape Crowds At An Under-The-Radar Colorado Hot Springs Resort With Scenic Mountain Views

The under-the-rader Orvis Hot Springs and Spa has three indoor pools and seven outdoor hot springs where guests can immerse themselves. Murals depicting beach scenes and ocean waves decorate the walls of the main indoor pool. It is heated to a temperature of 98 degrees Fahrenheit and is only 3 feet deep. Bathing suits are required from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.; outside those hours, the pool is clothing-optional. The private tubs offer a more intimate environment with tiled baths and hotter water for visitors to cozy up in.

The Pond is Orvis' largest outdoor hot spring. Stare out at the awe-inspiring, picturesque Mount Sneffels in the Rocky Mountains as you soak in the 100-degree Fahrenheit natural pool. Melt into the steaming hot water and feel the pebbles between your toes as you swim. The hot spring water comes from the Flume, a wooden pipe that releases a combination of hot and cold water to balance the temperature.

The Island Pond, Smokers Pond, Lobster Pot, North Pond, and Watsu Pool are other bathing options for guests. Although the pools are similar in size, each hot spring has unique characteristics defining them. The Cold Plunge pool is the only pool for guests to cool off in, and it is kept at 62 degrees Fahrenheit. Once you're done bathing, shock your system by plunging into the cold bath to reap some amazing health benefits, like improved lung function and an increase in endorphins.