Chicago's Highest Cocktail Bar Offers 360 Views Of The City And Unique Neighborhood-Inspired Drinks

When heading to a big city like Chicago, it can be hard to know where to start when planning what to see and do. To get the best out of your trip to the Windy City, it's important to avoid some of the biggest tourist traps, like the Skydeck at the Willis Tower. Instead, have a few cocktails at the CloudBar, the highest cocktail bar in the city that's located inside the John Hancock Center.

Just two blocks from Lake Shore Drive, a unique road that runs along Lake Michigan and showcases some of the best architecture in the world, the John Hancock Building offers some of the best views of the lake and city from the 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck, where the CloudBar can be found. This makes for the perfect evening spent sipping cocktails from the 94th floor, watching the sun dip down behind the city, and taking in the lights of the skyscrapers flickering to life. CloudBar serves signature cocktails inspired by local neighborhoods and famous Chicago places, like the Gold Coast Manhattan, the "L" Fashioned, and the Windy City Wake-Up.