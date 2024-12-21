Chicago's Highest Cocktail Bar Offers 360 Views Of The City And Unique Neighborhood-Inspired Drinks
When heading to a big city like Chicago, it can be hard to know where to start when planning what to see and do. To get the best out of your trip to the Windy City, it's important to avoid some of the biggest tourist traps, like the Skydeck at the Willis Tower. Instead, have a few cocktails at the CloudBar, the highest cocktail bar in the city that's located inside the John Hancock Center.
Just two blocks from Lake Shore Drive, a unique road that runs along Lake Michigan and showcases some of the best architecture in the world, the John Hancock Building offers some of the best views of the lake and city from the 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck, where the CloudBar can be found. This makes for the perfect evening spent sipping cocktails from the 94th floor, watching the sun dip down behind the city, and taking in the lights of the skyscrapers flickering to life. CloudBar serves signature cocktails inspired by local neighborhoods and famous Chicago places, like the Gold Coast Manhattan, the "L" Fashioned, and the Windy City Wake-Up.
How to get the best out of your time at CloudBar
The CloudBar can be accessed by purchasing a general admission ticket. This costs $30 per adult and includes access to the observation deck. For an additional $9, you can add the famous TILT Ride, where you stand in a window and hold on as it tilts forward, hanging you over 1,000 feet above the city. If you are planning to visit many of Chicago's main attractions like the Shedd Aquarium and Art Institute during your trip, you can instead purchase the Chicago CityPass, which gives visitors access to five of the city's main attractions, including the CloudBar and 360 CHICAGO Observation Deck.
The best time to visit the CloudBar is on a clear afternoon just before sunset; however, you can also visit during the day or in the morning, as the bar is open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. In addition to cocktails, the CloudBar serves some packaged snacks from popular local companies like Garrett Popcorn and non-alcoholic beverages like coffee. The CloudBar has no dress code and, once inside, you can stay as long as you like.
What else to do in the area
Getting to the CloudBar in the John Hancock Center is relatively easy, as it's located in a well-connected area of the city right on North Michigan Avenue. The Hancock Building is also only an eight-minute walk from the Chicago stop on the Red Line of the "L." If you'd like to drive, there is a parking garage inside the John Hancock Center that charges hourly and daily rates, and is open 24 hours.
Because of its location on the north end of the Magnificent Mile, there are plenty of things to do in the surrounding area, from shopping at some of the best stores in the city to checking out the Museum of Contemporary Art. If you are visiting in the summer, you can also spending your day in the sunshine on Oak Street Beach, one of the best beaches in the Midwest that has great views of the Hancock Center and famous Drake Hotel. If you want to see another popular Chicago sight, hop back on the Red Line to Millennium Park to check out "The Bean," a massive, reflective sculpture.