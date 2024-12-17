A Magical Landmark Hidden Beneath A House In Italy Is Being Called The World's 'Eighth Wonder'
Northern Italy has a lot to offer travelers (especially if they're trying to skip the tourist traps in Rome, Florence, or Venice). This part of the country has world-class skiing, interesting cities that go back to the Middle Ages, and, of course, loads of breathtaking natural scenery with lakes, forests, and mountains. And in one small town, you can also find a spiritual site that is unlike any other in the world. The Temples of Humankind (also known as the Temples of Damanhur) is owned by a unique federation of new-age spiritualists and offers a fascinating stay for anyone open and curious enough to seek it out.
The Temples of Humankind is a massive construction built by the Damanhur Federation, a community that spans the globe and is dedicated to a spiritual movement that started in the 1970s. The Temple complex is located in Vidracco, near Pramarzo, in northern Italy. The town is about an hour's drive (approximately 30 miles) north of Turin, easily one of the most underrated cities in Italy. The easiest and fastest method of getting to Vidracco is by car, but some trains and buses can get you there as long as you're willing to transfer a few times. Not everyone in Vidracco belongs to the Damanhur community, but it is home to about 600 Damanhurians. There are not many other attractions in Vidracco outside of the temple, but there are some interesting things to do in the area, particularly if you love the great outdoors, like hiking, going to the lake, or walking around the small towns nearby. Overall, this area is best for travelers who are curious about the temples or people looking for a unique experience near Turin.
The Temples of Humankind has a fascinating (and controversial) history
Despite looking like a mish-mash of ancient religions, the Damanhur Federation has only existed for nearly 50 years. It was started in the late 1970s by Oberto Airaudi (also known as Falco Tarassaco) when the construction of the Temples of Humankind began. The project started with around 24 people who dug out the underground temple, about 100 feet deep underground. When police discovered the temple in 1992, the complex was about 8,500 cubic meters (about 300,000 cubic feet) spread across five levels that are connected by a series of tunnels. The fairly humble house that sits above the temples is also painted with colorful imagery. Because of its complex and impressive construction, the Temples of Humankind are sometimes dubbed the "eighth wonder of the world."
The Temples of Humankind are made up of several themed rooms and halls that are decorated with a mesh of colorful iconography from philosophies around the world, although, the Damanhur Federation says its belief is inspired by ancient Western cultures. The word Damanhur is taken from the name of an ancient Egyptian city. The themed halls include a Hall of Victory, a Hall of Spheres, a Hall of Mirrors, and a Labyrinth (among others) — all decorated with carvings, paintings, and stained glass meant to represent a specific concept that is important to Damahurians, like protecting the planet, life and creation, and understanding the connection of humans to the universe. The Damanhur Federation is a non-profit group that now has over 1,000 members around the world today.
Visiting the Temples of Humankind as an interesting day (or weekend) trip from Turin or Milan
Visitors are allowed to visit the Temples of Humankind by booking one of the tours that can be found on the temple's website. It is open most days, however, tours conducted on Sundays and holidays are in Italian only. A classic three-and-a-half-hour tour costs about 78 euros and a whole-day visit costs 140 euros, but prices are always subject to change. Tours include a guide (who is also a member of the community) who will take you to the different temples and give insight into the history of Damanhur. Some tours may also include guided meditations, visits to the nearby woods, and even art classes where you can make clay sculptures and paintings. If you'd like to stay longer, there are five guest suites (known as abatons) where you can stay the night.
Since this is also a spiritual community, Damanhur makes for a good day or weekend trip for those who are more earnest about their interest in Damanhur's philosophy. Since there are not many other attractions, it is good to also visit Turin while you're there. Alternatively, Vidracco is about an hour and 40 minutes drive from Milan, another popular Italian city famous for its fashion and (often) free bar food. Plus, you can combine Turin, Milan, and the Temples of Humankind all into one trip. While in Turin, be sure to check out the gorgeous architecture, the Royal Palace, and the city's various museums. In Milan, stop by the iconic Duomo di Milano and shop in the famous Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, two of the city's top attractions.