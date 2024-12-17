A Magical Landmark Hidden Beneath A House In Italy Is Being Called The World's 'Eighth Wonder'

Northern Italy has a lot to offer travelers (especially if they're trying to skip the tourist traps in Rome, Florence, or Venice). This part of the country has world-class skiing, interesting cities that go back to the Middle Ages, and, of course, loads of breathtaking natural scenery with lakes, forests, and mountains. And in one small town, you can also find a spiritual site that is unlike any other in the world. The Temples of Humankind (also known as the Temples of Damanhur) is owned by a unique federation of new-age spiritualists and offers a fascinating stay for anyone open and curious enough to seek it out.

The Temples of Humankind is a massive construction built by the Damanhur Federation, a community that spans the globe and is dedicated to a spiritual movement that started in the 1970s. The Temple complex is located in Vidracco, near Pramarzo, in northern Italy. The town is about an hour's drive (approximately 30 miles) north of Turin, easily one of the most underrated cities in Italy. The easiest and fastest method of getting to Vidracco is by car, but some trains and buses can get you there as long as you're willing to transfer a few times. Not everyone in Vidracco belongs to the Damanhur community, but it is home to about 600 Damanhurians. There are not many other attractions in Vidracco outside of the temple, but there are some interesting things to do in the area, particularly if you love the great outdoors, like hiking, going to the lake, or walking around the small towns nearby. Overall, this area is best for travelers who are curious about the temples or people looking for a unique experience near Turin.