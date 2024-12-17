The Most Must-Visit Destination If You Only Have Time For One Area Of The Alps, Per Rick Steves
Travel expert and author Rick Steves knows Europe. He, in no uncertain terms, states, "If you only have time in your trip to savor one alpine region, make it the Berner Oberland's Lauterbrunnen Valley." The valley is located a 30-minute train ride south of the picturesque resort town of Interlaken. Though there's a small airport in Interlaken, your closest transit option will likely be Bern, and you'll have to take the train from there. But it's worth it to see Lauterbrunnen Valley, a paradise full of sweeping vistas, fresh mountain air, and majestic waterfalls.
It's a great destination year-round, as guests can enjoy luxurious ski resorts in the winter and scenic bike rides in the summer. Indulge in Switzerland's hearty cuisine, with treats like gourmet chocolate and cheese fondue. There are several well-known towns and hamlets in the valley, including Wengen, Mürren, and Gimmelwald. Each of these can serve as a more remote base for your trip; otherwise, Lauterbrunnen itself has a central location and easy access to all three. Wengen is known for having more nightlife, Gimmewald is a rustic and secluded village, and Mürren is car-free and at high elevation.
Train or cable-car travel between destinations is your best bet. Consider getting the Swiss Travel Pass, which provides unlimited travel by train, bus, or boat, including premium panorama trains. It also includes free entry to over 500 museums, though none in the valley.
Explore the mountain summits around Lauterbrunnen Valley
Above the sky-high village of Mürren is the Schilthorn mountain peak, overlooking Lauterbrunnen Valley. A ticket for a 30-minute trip from Mürren to the Schilthorn grants the buyer a return journey via cable car. James Bond fans will be thrilled by a visit to Piz Gloria, an elegant 360-degree restaurant at the summit. The restaurant was a filming location for the 1969 film "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." There's an exhibition with movie memorabilia on site. The restaurant sits at nearly 9,750 feet above sea level and is surrounded by more than 200 other mountaintops. There's plenty to see from up there, and on a clear day, you can even spot Germany and France in the distance.
Another peak to experience is Jungfraujoch, commonly referred to as the "Top of Europe." From Grindelwald or Lauterbrunnen, take the train via Wengen up to the resort area Kleine Scheidegg, then ride on the Jungfrau Railway through the north face of the Eiger Glacier. You'll end up at Europe's highest railway station at the Jungfraujoch. It is surrounded by glaciers and snow due to its altitude, with the summit sitting at close to 12,000 feet. Here, you'll find the world's highest Lindt shop and the stunning Sphinx Observatory. It has the second-highest observation deck in Switzerland, after the Matterhorn. Rick Steves cautions in his blog that the trip is pricey: Train tickets start at CHF 100.50 (about $112 at the time of writing) per person, with add-ons like ski passes available.
There is an ice palace on site included in the ticket, plus a multimedia experience tour, both open 365 days a year. This is a day trip that takes five to six hours total, including transit time, and advanced reservations are strongly recommended.
Venture to stunning Swiss waterfalls
There are 72 waterfalls in Lauterbrunnen Valley. The third tallest waterfall is Staubbach Falls, reached by a five- to 10-minute walk from the Lauterbrunnen train station. Alternatively, you can drive to the trailhead, which has a parking lot. From there, it's a paved route that's 0.4 miles roundtrip and takes an average of 30 minutes to complete. It is in the city of Lauterbrunnen and easy to tack onto a morning or afternoon itinerary. The waterfall has stunning views of the valley, and you can step behind the waterfall to peer out through the mist. Plan to visit between April and October, when the snow is melting, to see the waterfall in full force.
Another must-see stop is Trummelbach Falls, one of Europe's largest glacial waterfalls and the only one that is publicly accessible underground. From Lauterbrunnen, you can drive, take the bus, or bike there. Alternatively, you can hike a little over 2 miles — two hours roundtrip — from the train station. There are signs clearly stating the path. Once there, the glacier melts and turns into 10 subterranean falls, accessible via an elevator. The water is strong, carrying more than 5,000 gallons per second and making a thundering sound. Rick Steves notes on his website that the valley is actually named because of the loud, impressive waterfalls within it. Your visit to the Lauterbrunnen Valley will be filled with wonders and the opportunity to marvel at the beauty of the Swiss Alps — it's a must-visit alpine destination for any traveler.