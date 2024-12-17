The Most Must-Visit Destination If You Only Have Time For One Area Of The Alps, Per Rick Steves

Travel expert and author Rick Steves knows Europe. He, in no uncertain terms, states, "If you only have time in your trip to savor one alpine region, make it the Berner Oberland's Lauterbrunnen Valley." The valley is located a 30-minute train ride south of the picturesque resort town of Interlaken. Though there's a small airport in Interlaken, your closest transit option will likely be Bern, and you'll have to take the train from there. But it's worth it to see Lauterbrunnen Valley, a paradise full of sweeping vistas, fresh mountain air, and majestic waterfalls.

It's a great destination year-round, as guests can enjoy luxurious ski resorts in the winter and scenic bike rides in the summer. Indulge in Switzerland's hearty cuisine, with treats like gourmet chocolate and cheese fondue. There are several well-known towns and hamlets in the valley, including Wengen, Mürren, and Gimmelwald. Each of these can serve as a more remote base for your trip; otherwise, Lauterbrunnen itself has a central location and easy access to all three. Wengen is known for having more nightlife, Gimmewald is a rustic and secluded village, and Mürren is car-free and at high elevation.

Train or cable-car travel between destinations is your best bet. Consider getting the Swiss Travel Pass, which provides unlimited travel by train, bus, or boat, including premium panorama trains. It also includes free entry to over 500 museums, though none in the valley.