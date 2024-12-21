The Most Bizarre Themed Amusement Park In Europe Must Be This Unforgettable Danish Destination
You can find a ton of highly rated theme parks across Europe. From Italy and France to Spain and Germany, finding a thrill ride is not too difficult on the continent. Some parks can be found in cities, while others give you the chance to see more of the country you're in. For instance, while Denmark's famous Tivoli Gardens attracts millions of tourists each year, there is another theme park that makes for the perfect (and most interesting) day trip from Copenhagen: BonBon Land. The quirky theme park is guaranteed to give you a unique glimpse into Danish culture and history that you probably wouldn't expect.
BonBon Land is a theme park inspired by the Danish candy company BonBon — which is not to be confused with the Swedish-American company of the same name. The theme park is located in Holmegaard on the island of Zealand, close to BonBon's original factory in Home-Olstrup. It is also only an hour's drive from Copenhagen, where you'll find one of the world's least stressful airports. Alternatively, you can opt to take a direct train from the capital city.
The owner of BonBon opened the attraction in 1992, and the whole park is themed similar to the candy's branding, with somewhat vulgar (but still child-friendly) cartoon characters that were made famous by the sweets company. To give a sense, some of the most popular candies that BonBon makes are named after things like "dog farts," "seagull poop," and "sewage slime." They're certainly not anything like Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck, but the strange and sometimes crass theme park has a wide range of appeal to kids and adults alike. That said, BonBon Land is probably not for everyone, and reviews on the park are mixed.
The most popular attractions you can experience at BonBon Land
BonBon Land also has a good range of rides for visitors of all ages. The park has everything from playgrounds for very small children and trampolines to wild thrill rides for adults and teenagers. One of the most popular attractions is the Vildsvinet (Wild Boar) roller coaster that loops upside down and reaches heights up to 22 meters (72 feet). Another popular ride is called the Hundeprut Rutsjebanen (Dog Fart Slide). This ride is a smaller roller coaster suitable for children and is a little more fun and silly and less scream-inducing. BonBon Land also has a water park to cool off in, complete with splash pads, slides, and a whitewater raft ride. And when you're not enjoying the rides, you can also find plenty of places to eat (including spots to get the famous BonBon candy) and souvenir shops where you can get merchandise featuring BonBon's crude characters.
Prices for the theme park change daily, and the park recommends that all visitors plan their trip in advance. If you're going during peak summer months, it's best to also purchase a fast pass so you don't have to spend the day waiting in line. On some days, tickets can be as low as 199 Danish Krone (about $28 USD) for a day pass if you book in advance, or you can buy season tickets if you're planning on being in the area longer. Silver and Gold season passes also include parking. BonBon Land is generally open from June until late August, with limited hours in April, May, September, and October. Operating hours can change due to weather conditions, so always check the official website ahead of time. If you're planning a trip to Scandinavia, check out our guide on visiting Denmark to truly understand hygge.