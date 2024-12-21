The Most Bizarre Themed Amusement Park In Europe Must Be This Unforgettable Danish Destination

You can find a ton of highly rated theme parks across Europe. From Italy and France to Spain and Germany, finding a thrill ride is not too difficult on the continent. Some parks can be found in cities, while others give you the chance to see more of the country you're in. For instance, while Denmark's famous Tivoli Gardens attracts millions of tourists each year, there is another theme park that makes for the perfect (and most interesting) day trip from Copenhagen: BonBon Land. The quirky theme park is guaranteed to give you a unique glimpse into Danish culture and history that you probably wouldn't expect.

BonBon Land is a theme park inspired by the Danish candy company BonBon — which is not to be confused with the Swedish-American company of the same name. The theme park is located in Holmegaard on the island of Zealand, close to BonBon's original factory in Home-Olstrup. It is also only an hour's drive from Copenhagen, where you'll find one of the world's least stressful airports. Alternatively, you can opt to take a direct train from the capital city.

The owner of BonBon opened the attraction in 1992, and the whole park is themed similar to the candy's branding, with somewhat vulgar (but still child-friendly) cartoon characters that were made famous by the sweets company. To give a sense, some of the most popular candies that BonBon makes are named after things like "dog farts," "seagull poop," and "sewage slime." They're certainly not anything like Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck, but the strange and sometimes crass theme park has a wide range of appeal to kids and adults alike. That said, BonBon Land is probably not for everyone, and reviews on the park are mixed.