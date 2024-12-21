America's Most Unsafe Cities During The Holidays Are Popular Vacation Destinations

As you cozy up by the fireplace and smell the warm scent of freshly baked cookies, you get that fuzzy feeling that the holidays are here. While you may be planning an idyllic vacation to a winter wonderland destination, there are some places you might want to avoid this holiday.

In 2023, a Vivint study ranked which cities were considered the most unsafe during the holidays. Out of 182 cities, St. Louis, Missouri, was deemed the riskiest place to visit during the cheerful season. The findings looked at the average of crimes reported on the FBI's National Incident-Based Reporting System, Google searches related to holiday security, vacation rentals that lack a security camera, neighborhood watch groups, and vehicle thefts. Other cities that made the top five include Newark, Delaware; Salt Lake City, Utah; Denver, Colorado; and Seattle, Washington.

However, you don't have to totally derail your holiday plans. There are ways to take caution while traveling, including maintaining awareness in popular places to prevent potentially dangerous situations and a genius Airbnb booking tip to make you feel safer as a solo traveler.