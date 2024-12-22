'One Of The Best-Kept Secrets In Oregon' Is An Enchanting Hike To An Impressive Waterfall

You won't need to do much planning before heading to Proxy Falls, but you will need to verify that Highway 242 is open. This is the road that brings you to the trailhead, and it shuts down in the winter — check ahead so you don't walk into any surprises. To explore the Willamette National Forest, a Recreation Pass is required. You'll also want to look into permissions for overnight and day use. At the trailhead, you can obtain a self-issued permit free of charge from June to October.

Once you've verified the road is open and acquired your permits, you're free to trek into the stunning wooded area. Getting to Proxy Falls requires you to navigate a somewhat challenging hike. The loop trail is less than 2 miles long, but wet and rocky terrain can make it a bit more demanding than you'd expect. If you visit when Highway 242 is closed, you'll need to tack on an extra 2 miles to reach the trailhead.

Along with views of lava fields and dense, mossy forests, the trail brings you to two distinct viewpoints of the waterfall. Follow one of the offshoot trails to see Lower Proxy Falls after traversing a ridge, then follow the other path to Upper Proxy Falls just beyond the creek bed. Trail conditions vary depending on rainfall and weather patterns, so be sure to exert caution and follow Leave No Trace principles while exploring this beautiful part of the country.