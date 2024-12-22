'One Of The Best-Kept Secrets In Oregon' Is An Enchanting Hike To An Impressive Waterfall
Whether you're interested in the trendy city of Portland with some of the best coffee in America or a unique natural wonder that's a colorful hill paradise, Oregon has it all. Above all else, the state is dripping in traditional Pacific Northwest landscapes, like rugged mountains, mossy forests, and a wealth of magical waterfalls. The latter is one of the most enticing reasons to visit Oregon, as the state features over 230 recognized cascades throughout its varied landscape. While a lot of these sites are worthy of a visit, you could argue that none are as impressive as Proxy Falls.
Buried deep in the Willamette National Forest between Eugene and Bend, these secret, hidden falls are over an hour's drive from either city. For a marginally shorter drive and quaint vibes, consider using the quiet, artsy mountain town of Sisters (which has year-round activities and amazing views) as your base camp north of Bend. Regardless of where your journey starts, you'll navigate winding roads as you cut through the Cascade Mountains toward Proxy Falls.
Exploring Oregon's Proxy Falls
You won't need to do much planning before heading to Proxy Falls, but you will need to verify that Highway 242 is open. This is the road that brings you to the trailhead, and it shuts down in the winter — check ahead so you don't walk into any surprises. To explore the Willamette National Forest, a Recreation Pass is required. You'll also want to look into permissions for overnight and day use. At the trailhead, you can obtain a self-issued permit free of charge from June to October.
Once you've verified the road is open and acquired your permits, you're free to trek into the stunning wooded area. Getting to Proxy Falls requires you to navigate a somewhat challenging hike. The loop trail is less than 2 miles long, but wet and rocky terrain can make it a bit more demanding than you'd expect. If you visit when Highway 242 is closed, you'll need to tack on an extra 2 miles to reach the trailhead.
Along with views of lava fields and dense, mossy forests, the trail brings you to two distinct viewpoints of the waterfall. Follow one of the offshoot trails to see Lower Proxy Falls after traversing a ridge, then follow the other path to Upper Proxy Falls just beyond the creek bed. Trail conditions vary depending on rainfall and weather patterns, so be sure to exert caution and follow Leave No Trace principles while exploring this beautiful part of the country.
Other must-visit Willamette National Forest landmarks
Willamette National Forest is worth roping in a few other adventures with your visit to Proxy Falls. Just up the road is the Tamolitch Blue Pool, which can be reached via the McKenzie River Trail. It's a bit more demanding at 4 miles, but it takes you to one of the most breathtakingly blue pools in Oregon and is a nice addition to your time in the forest.
If you're interested in seeing another waterfall (or don't want a lengthy second hike), you'll find the Sahalie and Koosah Falls Trail to be a better fit for your itinerary. These two powerful cascades require a 1-mile hike, so consider checking it out on your way to and from Proxy Falls if you can find a spot to park.
Visitors using Sisters as a home base can check out the Whychus Creek Trail, as it rolls through the nearby forests for over 10 miles. It's not nearly as majestic as Proxy Falls, but it does grant long-range views of the Cascade Mountains and is a surefire way to hit your step goal for the day. Since it's just a few minutes outside of town, it's a nice change of pace after driving for three hours roundtrip to Proxy.