California's Unique Fairyland Is A Magical Amusement Park Where Kid's Favorite Stories Come To Life
Tucked away in the heart of Oakland lies a whimsical treasure that has been enchanting families for generations: Children's Fairyland. For over 70 years this charming amusement park — one of the first of its kind in the United States — has set the stage for a tradition of storybook-themed parks. Fairyland invites visitors to step into the pages of beloved tales, with pint-sized playhouses, storybook sets, and live performances designed to spark imagination. More than just a park, it's a living celebration of childhood wonder, where classic stories come to life in colorful, interactive ways.
The park first opened in the 1950s, predating Disneyland, and was brought to life by Oakland businessman Arthur Navlet. Navlet designed the enchanting gardens while local architect William Russell Everitt created the storybook-inspired sets that remain a hallmark of the park's charm. In fact, Walt Disney himself visited Children's Fairyland during its early years, drawing inspiration from its whimsical design for his own park which opened in Anaheim in 1955. Today, Fairyland operates as a nonprofit, allowing it to secure funding and remain one of the Bay Area's most accessible and affordable options for family entertainment. With low admission fees and a commitment to inclusivity, the park welcomes 4,000 low-income children each year through waived admission, ensuring that the magic of Fairyland is accessible to all. Just an hour and a half away, families can also explore Funderland Amusement Park, an underrated small-scale amusement park that offers its own unique charm.
Oakland's storybook theme park
Children's Fairyland boasts nearly 60 storybook sets spread across 10 acres of gardens, creating a haven where young imaginations can roam free. While the park is enjoyable for visitors of all ages, it's especially geared toward children under eight years old. Each attraction has its own unique charm, like the Jolly Roger Pirate Ship inspired by Peter Pan, the Alice in Wonderland Tunnel, the Fairy Music Farm Tunnel, the Happy Dragon and Dragon Slide, Willie the Whale, and Peter Rabbit's Garden.
When it comes to actual rides, the park delivers plenty of magical excitement. Favorites include the Jolly Trolley, the Wonder-Go-Round, and the Flecto Carousel. Adding to the charm are over 15 farm animals, including goats, miniature donkeys, sheep, chickens, and even a bearded dragon, providing hands-on opportunities for children to connect with nature. One of the park's standout features is its lush gardens, which include an organic vegetable garden that feeds the animals, and sometimes even the staff. Similarly, Gilroy Gardens, California's underrated agriculture-themed amusement park, offers a unique blend of nature and entertainment with its focus on horticulture and whimsical rides.
For dining, Bean Sprouts Cafe offers an organic, sustainable menu with choices for both children and adults. Plant-based options are available, and the kids' menu features playful names and creative presentations, such as the "Whoopsie Daisy" chicken tenders plate shaped like a flower or the "Spaceadilla" quesadilla designed to look like a spaceship. Parents can enjoy organic coffee and a selection of hot and iced drinks.
Special events at the park
Children's Fairyland hosts a variety of special events throughout the year, ensuring there's always something new to experience. Around the holidays, the park transforms into a winter wonderland with festivities for all ages. The Fairy Winterland celebration includes special performances, dance parties with Santa, hands-on activities, festive arts and crafts, live storytellers, puppet shows, holiday displays, and more. For adults, 'Twas the Night Before Fairy Winterland offers a magical evening with live music, food, libations, dancing, and artisan vendors, perfect for holiday shopping under the twinkling lights.
The park also celebrates Lunar New Year with vibrant festivities and regularly showcases puppet shows, children's theater, and cooking classes with local chefs. Book celebrations, featuring read-alongs with local authors and illustrators, Q&A sessions, and storytime fun, inspire a love of reading in young visitors and serve as an extension of the annual Book Festival. Summer camps and workshops provide inclusive, year-round opportunities for children to learn, grow, and create lasting memories.
Children's Fairyland is more than just an amusement park; it's a magical gateway to a world where stories leap off the page and into reality. From its enchanting storybook sets and thrilling rides to its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, Fairyland captures the essence of childhood wonder and imagination. Whether you're a local family looking for a weekend escape or a visitor exploring the Bay Area, this one-of-a-kind destination promises a day filled with joy, discovery, and timeless memories. And if you have a good time, you might also enjoy Knott's Berry Farm, another beloved California amusement park that offers an affordable experience, making it another great option for family-friendly fun.