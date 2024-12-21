California's Unique Fairyland Is A Magical Amusement Park Where Kid's Favorite Stories Come To Life

Tucked away in the heart of Oakland lies a whimsical treasure that has been enchanting families for generations: Children's Fairyland. For over 70 years this charming amusement park — one of the first of its kind in the United States — has set the stage for a tradition of storybook-themed parks. Fairyland invites visitors to step into the pages of beloved tales, with pint-sized playhouses, storybook sets, and live performances designed to spark imagination. More than just a park, it's a living celebration of childhood wonder, where classic stories come to life in colorful, interactive ways.

The park first opened in the 1950s, predating Disneyland, and was brought to life by Oakland businessman Arthur Navlet. Navlet designed the enchanting gardens while local architect William Russell Everitt created the storybook-inspired sets that remain a hallmark of the park's charm. In fact, Walt Disney himself visited Children's Fairyland during its early years, drawing inspiration from its whimsical design for his own park which opened in Anaheim in 1955. Today, Fairyland operates as a nonprofit, allowing it to secure funding and remain one of the Bay Area's most accessible and affordable options for family entertainment. With low admission fees and a commitment to inclusivity, the park welcomes 4,000 low-income children each year through waived admission, ensuring that the magic of Fairyland is accessible to all. Just an hour and a half away, families can also explore Funderland Amusement Park, an underrated small-scale amusement park that offers its own unique charm.