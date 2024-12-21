One Of Ireland's Most Iconic Landmarks Is A Pedestrian Bridge With Unmatched Sunset Views
Dublin, Ireland, has a fascinating history. You can visit all the castles, learn about Irish mythology, and even kiss the Blarney Stone for the gift of gab, despite travel pro Rick Steves calling it the worst place in Ireland. (Mostly because it's kind of icky to put your lips where everyone else has.) However, if you want to learn a bit about more recent history and see a mind-blowing sunset view while doing it, Dublin's Ha'penny Bridge is the perfect spot to do so. This pretty bridge has had many names since it was opened for pedestrian foot traffic on May 19, 1816, though it's now called the Liffey Bridge, officially. The nickname came from the fee — a half-penny — that people were charged to cross it.
The bridge was built to replace the old ferries that were once used to cross the river, run by William Walsh. He was told he had to fix up his ferries or build a bridge, and the Ha'Penny Bridge is the result. It was the first pedestrian bridge to cross the Liffey, and the only one until the Millennium Bridge opened in 1999. It's around 141-feet long and just over 10-feet wide, and though it's been many colors over the years, it's now off-white. Its sunset views from its rails are breathtaking, and it has the distinction of being one of the first iron bridges in the world. If you're visiting the North Quays on one side of the Liffey, or Temple Bar on the other, it's worth joining the near 30,000 people who cross it each day to see an incredible view.
All about the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin, Ireland
If you're visiting the Ha'Penny Bridge in Dublin, you don't have to worry about figuring out what a half-penny equates to in Euros. The toll ended in 1919 and the bridge is now free to cross. It has also changed in appearance. There were once ads all over it, as well as not-so-pretty lighting, and it was falling apart a bit. However, in 1998, the Dublin City Council had it redesigned and repaired with quite a bit of the original bridge still existing. It reopened in 2001. In addition, 330 U.S. tons of love locks were removed from here, and the Millennium Bridge, in 2012. With its period lighting and spruced up image, it's now one of the most familiar sights in Dublin.
One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "The bridge is located in Dublin not too far from the Temple Bar. It is made of iron with a peculiar shape you can easily recognize. Anyway the best is the view at the sunset when the day is clear. You can enjoy a mix of lights that no picture can really catch!" There is even a ghost story attached, as some have seen a ghostly presence at midnight with a lantern. Another tale says that, if you kiss someone under the arch in the middle, you'll have everlasting love.
One thing to keep in mind while you're on the bridge, however: While Ireland is considered one of the safest European countries for travelers, tourist places in Dublin, like the Guinness Storehouse for example, are known for pickpockets. It's true of any big city, no matter where you go. Just keep an eye out and a hand on your bag, just as you would anywhere with a beautiful view. This one is worth it.