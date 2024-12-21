One Of Ireland's Most Iconic Landmarks Is A Pedestrian Bridge With Unmatched Sunset Views

If you're visiting the Ha'Penny Bridge in Dublin, you don't have to worry about figuring out what a half-penny equates to in Euros. The toll ended in 1919 and the bridge is now free to cross. It has also changed in appearance. There were once ads all over it, as well as not-so-pretty lighting, and it was falling apart a bit. However, in 1998, the Dublin City Council had it redesigned and repaired with quite a bit of the original bridge still existing. It reopened in 2001. In addition, 330 U.S. tons of love locks were removed from here, and the Millennium Bridge, in 2012. With its period lighting and spruced up image, it's now one of the most familiar sights in Dublin.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor said, "The bridge is located in Dublin not too far from the Temple Bar. It is made of iron with a peculiar shape you can easily recognize. Anyway the best is the view at the sunset when the day is clear. You can enjoy a mix of lights that no picture can really catch!" There is even a ghost story attached, as some have seen a ghostly presence at midnight with a lantern. Another tale says that, if you kiss someone under the arch in the middle, you'll have everlasting love.

One thing to keep in mind while you're on the bridge, however: While Ireland is considered one of the safest European countries for travelers, tourist places in Dublin, like the Guinness Storehouse for example, are known for pickpockets. It's true of any big city, no matter where you go. Just keep an eye out and a hand on your bag, just as you would anywhere with a beautiful view. This one is worth it.