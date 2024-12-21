In The Heart Of America's 'Best Ski Town' Is A Premier New Hampshire Resort With Top-Ranked Tubing
If you're looking for a family-friendly ski resort, Cranmore Mountain Resort in North Conway, New Hampshire, is the perfect blend of breathtaking mountain views, exciting activities, and a welcoming atmosphere. But it's not just the skiing that draws visitors — this scenic resort is also home to one of the top-ranked tubing parks in the region, earning its spot as one of New England's top five tubing parks as ranked by NewEngland.com.
With 10 tubing lanes to zoom down, Cranmore's tubing park offers a fast-paced adventure for all ages. The park promises fun for everyone, no matter their skill level. For younger adventurers, Cranmore makes sure no one gets left out — children under 42" are welcome to tube or ride the coaster in the Adventure Park with an adult — making it ideal for families with kids of all ages.
Cranmore is located close to a range of lodging options, including the Fairfield Inn & Suites, a hotel that's right next to the resort, and the Cranmore Mountain Lodge, a quaint bed and breakfast just a five-minute drive away. Cranmore's accessibility and range of amenities make it a must-visit on your New Hampshire getaway. As New Hampshire is one of the safest states to visit, its towns and resorts offer families peace of mind while they enjoy all the fun and adventure.
Winter activities at Cranmore Mountain Resort
Tubing is a highlight at Cranmore Mountain Resort, but Cranmore offers a suite of winter activities to explore. For skiers, Cranmore Mountain Resort is the place to be — it is, after all, in North Conway, which was named the best ski town in the U.S. by USA Today. Cranmore has its own ski school, which offers lessons for ages 3 and up on 56 picturesque trails. Meanwhile, Cranmore's Mountain Adventure Park offers a lineup of year-round, slope-side rides. Hop aboard the Mountain Coaster to fly down a winding alpine track, or take to the skies on the Giant Swing and Soaring Eagle Zip Ride.
Once tubing hours come to a close, come to the mountain base's Schneider Square for a resort-wide party. Every Saturday during wintertime, the resort transforms into a winter carnival, with its "Cranapalooza." Young kids can enjoy whimsical entertainment like magicians, puppet shows, and face painting, alongside lively music and fireside s'mores. It's the kind of festive atmosphere that keeps spirits high long after the sun sets.
No winter day is complete without a cozy meal, and it's all the better when paired with beautiful views. At the summit of Cranmore Mountain, the Meister Hut serves up soups, pretzels, and beer, which you can sip as you admire the surrounding peaks. Down at Schneider Square, Zip's Pub offers a lively atmosphere with a full bar and restaurant. For even more dining choices, you can check out an array of restaurants, just a few minutes away from the resort, in North Conway.
Enjoy historic spots in a charming New England town
Aside from its fame as a great town for skiing, tubing, and all manner of winter activities, North Conway is also brimming with New England history. After a day of twisting down trails, drive a few minutes into town, and you'll end up at the Conway Scenic Railroad station. The station looks out over North Conway's main street, lined with adorable shops and restaurants. The station itself is a piece of history — it was built in 1874, overseeing travel to the town for its resorts and ski slopes before closing in the 1960s. In the '70s, it was reopened with many of the scenic lines that operate today. Visitors can ride a holiday train with Santa himself around Christmastime, and after the holidays, a "snow train" runs from North Conway, giving you views of the snowy mountain ridges. In the fall, North Conway trains give visitors unbeatable views of the foliage.
If you'd rather go shopping, take a stroll along the main street, where you'll find quirky shops like Zeb's General Store or the 5 and 10 Cent Store, which is the town's oldest retail business and found its way into the National Register of Historic Places. For more contemporary shopping, stop by North Conway's Settler's Green, an outlet shopping center.
Another item to add to your New England history checklist is the Kancamagus Highway. This highway was designated a "National Scenic Byway" by the National Scenic Byway Foundation. It connects the towns of Conway and Lincoln, New Hampshire, winding through the White Mountains. And while you're on the road, New Hampshire's Santa's Village — just an hour away from Cranmore Mountain Resort — offers a holiday-themed wonderland with rides and activities perfect for rounding out a snowy family adventure.