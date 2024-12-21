A Popular, Beach-Filled Tropical Country Is The Least Safe For LGBTQ+ Travelers In Asia

When planning a vacation, I diligently research a potential destination to a T. How is the food and drink scene? What types of activities are in the area? What's the language barrier like? Is the locale easily accessible by plane, train, or bus? The permutations are seemingly endless. But there's an added layer of complexity when I'm planning a trip for myself and my wife: discerning whether or not the local culture and laws are hospitable to our community. Unfortunately, there are still many countries that are considered dangerous for LGBTQ+ travelers.

One of these countries, a tropical Southeast Asian nation with affordable and beautiful beachy islands, has some of the strictest anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Malaysia, divided into two regions by the South China Sea, might be a destination you've contemplated visiting for its unique architecture, like the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, or lush rainforests filled with Malayan tigers and Sumatran rhinos. But, sadly, it's an unwelcoming one for LGBTQ+ travelers.