A Popular, Beach-Filled Tropical Country Is The Least Safe For LGBTQ+ Travelers In Asia
When planning a vacation, I diligently research a potential destination to a T. How is the food and drink scene? What types of activities are in the area? What's the language barrier like? Is the locale easily accessible by plane, train, or bus? The permutations are seemingly endless. But there's an added layer of complexity when I'm planning a trip for myself and my wife: discerning whether or not the local culture and laws are hospitable to our community. Unfortunately, there are still many countries that are considered dangerous for LGBTQ+ travelers.
One of these countries, a tropical Southeast Asian nation with affordable and beautiful beachy islands, has some of the strictest anti-LGBTQ+ laws in the world. Malaysia, divided into two regions by the South China Sea, might be a destination you've contemplated visiting for its unique architecture, like the Petronas Towers in Kuala Lumpur, or lush rainforests filled with Malayan tigers and Sumatran rhinos. But, sadly, it's an unwelcoming one for LGBTQ+ travelers.
Why LGBTQ travelers should avoid Malaysia
Journalists and travel safety experts Lyric and Asher Fergusson created the "LGBTQ+ Travel Safety Index" in 2023, which outlined 203 of the worst and safest countries for LGBTQ+ Travelers to visit. Hovering near the bottom of the list was Malaysia, coming in at No. 196. The list takes into account a variety of factors, including everything from legalized same-sex marriage to transgender legal identity laws and criminal punishment for same-sex relationships.
Equal rights and protections for LGBTQ+ people in Malaysia are non-existent. Malaysia is an Islamic country that follows Sharia law, and the current Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, asserted in 2023 that the country would never recognize LGBTQ+ rights. Currently, LGBTQ+ activity is even punishable by law in Malaysia. Homosexuality will put you in harm's way, with laws that carry sentences of up to 20 years in prison, with the possibility of corporal punishment like whipping. Various forms of gender expression are also criminalized. Additionally, pro-LGBTQ+ organizations, activism, and even books are banned in the country.
Try visiting these welcoming countries instead
Overall, if you're a member of the LGBTQ+ community looking to explore a destination where you feel welcomed with open arms, Asia might not make your shortlist at all. You may want to consider a different continent altogether, like Europe, which has numerous countries that rank as some of the safest for LGBTQ+ travelers. More specifically, contemplate visiting some of the happiest countries in the world, including Iceland, Sweden, and Denmark (where you can understand the Danish concept of hygge), which rank quite highly. Europe also has its fair share of warm-weather beach destinations that embrace the LGBTQ+ community, like Portugal and Spain.
But if you have your sights set on Asia, there are other countries where you may feel a bit more at ease. Take Thailand, the Land of Smiles, for instance. With a more open, genial culture, Thailand has considered homosexuality legal since 1956. Thailand has also made big, inclusive strides in the last few years, with its first formal pride parade taking place in 2022 and the recent passing of the monumental Marriage Equality Bill, which will take effect in January 2025 and give LGBTQ+ couples the same rights as heterosexual couples.