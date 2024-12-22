Washington's TV-Famous Mountain Town Boasts A Vibrant Art Walk, Farmer's Market, And Endless Beauty

Roslyn was founded in 1886 when coal was discovered by prospectors for the Northern Pacific Railroad. It quickly ballooned into a boomtown, with thousands of laborers of at least 24 nationalities coming to mine its rich veins, resulting in a remarkably multicultural enclave. The last working mine closed in 1963, and since then, Roslyn has become a magnet for artists, musicians, and others seeking out more bohemian pursuits.

When in town, it makes sense to start off at the Roslyn Café. After all, this local landmark's outdoor mural was made famous in the opening credits of "Northern Exposure," and the iconic eatery still serves up delectable home-cooked dishes including burgers, salmon, and hearty backwoods breakfasts. The Roslyn Historical Museum is also worth a look for anyone interested in the community's vibrant — and at times tragic — coal mining history.

No visit is complete without a pitstop at the Brick Saloon. This storied watering hole is famous for its many appearances in "Northern Exposure." But it's also known for being the longest continuously operating bar in Washington state, pouring liquor and beer since 1889.

Roslyn has a thriving farmer's market selling local crops grown throughout the region. The Roslyn Candy Co. is celebrated for its hand-crafted chocolates and confectionaries. For those wishing to dive deeper into the town's fascinating history, head to the Roslyn Cemeteries. Occupying a spot in the hills overlooking the town, this complex of 26 separate graveyards reflects the ethnic and racial makeup of Roslyn during its mining heyday. A stroll through its tranquil grounds is an education in not just who built the place but also their contributions to the rich human fabric that reflects the history of the U.S. itself.