Washington's TV-Famous Mountain Town Boasts A Vibrant Art Walk, Farmer's Market, And Endless Beauty
Washington is not only the most populous state in the Pacific Northwest but probably the most geographically diverse. With temperate rainforest, wild ocean beaches, active volcanoes, high desert, and snow-packed national parks, the Evergreen State has it all. It also boasts a wealth of cool little towns. Perhaps no other embodies the state's funky, outdoorsy charm more than Roslyn.
Situated just 80 miles up the road from Seattle on the eastern slope of the Cascade Range, Roslyn is best known as the filming location for the quirky '90s TV hit, "Northern Exposure." Though it was a stand-in for a remote settlement in Alaska, the show put this former coal mining center firmly on the map. Today Roslyn is a popular getaway for Seattleites and others who visit to soak up its artsy atmosphere, while also using it as a launchpad to explore the surrounding natural playground.
Stroll through a place made famous by the bright lights of Tinseltown
Roslyn was founded in 1886 when coal was discovered by prospectors for the Northern Pacific Railroad. It quickly ballooned into a boomtown, with thousands of laborers of at least 24 nationalities coming to mine its rich veins, resulting in a remarkably multicultural enclave. The last working mine closed in 1963, and since then, Roslyn has become a magnet for artists, musicians, and others seeking out more bohemian pursuits.
When in town, it makes sense to start off at the Roslyn Café. After all, this local landmark's outdoor mural was made famous in the opening credits of "Northern Exposure," and the iconic eatery still serves up delectable home-cooked dishes including burgers, salmon, and hearty backwoods breakfasts. The Roslyn Historical Museum is also worth a look for anyone interested in the community's vibrant — and at times tragic — coal mining history.
No visit is complete without a pitstop at the Brick Saloon. This storied watering hole is famous for its many appearances in "Northern Exposure." But it's also known for being the longest continuously operating bar in Washington state, pouring liquor and beer since 1889.
Roslyn has a thriving farmer's market selling local crops grown throughout the region. The Roslyn Candy Co. is celebrated for its hand-crafted chocolates and confectionaries. For those wishing to dive deeper into the town's fascinating history, head to the Roslyn Cemeteries. Occupying a spot in the hills overlooking the town, this complex of 26 separate graveyards reflects the ethnic and racial makeup of Roslyn during its mining heyday. A stroll through its tranquil grounds is an education in not just who built the place but also their contributions to the rich human fabric that reflects the history of the U.S. itself.
Dive into pure mountain bliss
Roslyn's unspoiled natural surroundings amplify its allure. Eight miles up the road from town is Cle Elum Lake, a reservoir perfect for kayaking, canoeing, or swimming in its bracing waters during the summer months. The Coal Mines Trail is a flat, 6.5-mile, out-and-back path that starts in the town of Cle Elum, goes through Roslyn, and ends in the tiny settlement of Ronald. Also, anglers from all over the state head to the nearby Yakima River, one of Washington's premier fly-fishing streams, not to mention a great whitewater rafting run.
Summer, with its long warm days and cool nights, draws the lion's share of visitors to Roslyn and its environs. That said, the area also comes alive in winter, when people flock to Snoqualmie Pass. This alpine playground is only a half-hour drive from downtown, and features skiing, snowboarding, tubing, and snowshoeing, along with plenty of trails for snowmobiles.