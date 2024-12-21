A Unique Wild West Nevada Town Is The Best Gateway To The Lesser-Visited Great Basin National Park

Nevada might be best known for Sin City, but there's much more to the Silver State than just casinos and shopping. In fact, you'll find a state park with fiery vistas just beyond Las Vegas, but if you really want to experience the slower side of Nevada, consider driving four hours north to the charming town of Ely.

Home to 4,000 residents, Ely is a wonderful retreat from the glitz of Las Vegas. Instead of throngs of tourists and flashing lights, it offers a historic downtown with deep ties to the mining and railroad industries. Just outside of town is Great Basin National Park, which is an underrated gem that's overflowing with adventures for outdoor enthusiasts.

Ely sits along the Loneliest Road in America, and, as you'd expect, it's a quiet retreat from the hustle of modern life. The entirety of White Pine County gets just 200,000 tourists a year, so if you're seeking solitude and need to spend some time unwinding in nature, Ely deserves a closer look. Combined with its unique history of American expansion, it's a one-of-a-kind destination that has plenty to offer despite its tiny size.