Explore A 'Fossil Treasure In Canada' On This Unique Island With Lakes, Waterfalls, And Canyons

Towering forests of spruce and fir blanket your surroundings as limestone cliffs meet the crashing waves of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. This is a place where the forces of nature still reign, resting just beyond the grasp of mainland Canada. Anticosti Island will take your breath away with its remote, untouched frontier that seems to exist on the edge of time itself. From winding rivers that cut through the landscape to dramatic coastlines that rise in sharp escarpments, the isolated charm of this wild sanctuary is reserved for only the boldest of explorers.

Anticosti Island doesn't usually make the typical list of the most beautiful islands in the world, like Capri, Italy, and Bali, Indonesia. That's probably because people want it to remain untouched, hidden, and pristine. A living time capsule, the island has an unmatched record of life from the end of the Ordovician period — that's about 437 million years ago. The fossil beds here are some of the most diverse and well-preserved in the world. They expose the remains of ancient sea creatures, some with soft bodies and others with hard shells. Thanks to these fossils, we get answers to age-old questions about ocean conditions, climate, and the mass extinction that changed life on Earth.

There are two ways to get to Anticosti Island: by plane or ferry. And getting there is part of the adventure, with expansive views that echo another little-known Canadian gem called Sable Island.