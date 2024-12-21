Explore A 'Fossil Treasure In Canada' On This Unique Island With Lakes, Waterfalls, And Canyons
Towering forests of spruce and fir blanket your surroundings as limestone cliffs meet the crashing waves of the Gulf of St. Lawrence. This is a place where the forces of nature still reign, resting just beyond the grasp of mainland Canada. Anticosti Island will take your breath away with its remote, untouched frontier that seems to exist on the edge of time itself. From winding rivers that cut through the landscape to dramatic coastlines that rise in sharp escarpments, the isolated charm of this wild sanctuary is reserved for only the boldest of explorers.
Anticosti Island doesn't usually make the typical list of the most beautiful islands in the world, like Capri, Italy, and Bali, Indonesia. That's probably because people want it to remain untouched, hidden, and pristine. A living time capsule, the island has an unmatched record of life from the end of the Ordovician period — that's about 437 million years ago. The fossil beds here are some of the most diverse and well-preserved in the world. They expose the remains of ancient sea creatures, some with soft bodies and others with hard shells. Thanks to these fossils, we get answers to age-old questions about ocean conditions, climate, and the mass extinction that changed life on Earth.
There are two ways to get to Anticosti Island: by plane or ferry. And getting there is part of the adventure, with expansive views that echo another little-known Canadian gem called Sable Island.
Fossils and wildlife await at every turn
Looking for fossils on Anticosti Island is a prehistoric treasure hunt with guaranteed rewards. Start at Grotte à la Patate, which is Quebec's third-largest cave system. This place, created during the last glaciation, was accidentally discovered by a hunting guide in the mid-1980s. When walking through the passages here, take a closer look at the smooth walls and unique formations, where water and ice once carved their way through the rocks. Then, make your way to Chute-Vauréal — a waterfall taller than Niagara dropping dramatically into a gorge. A short yet challenging hike leads you to its base, passing through limestone shelves rich in 400-million-year-old fossils. When you finally reach your destination, all you can do is admire the 249-foot beauty before your eyes.
Don't stop there. Stroll along the crystal-clear Jupiter River, one of the island's key waterways, with soaring cliffs following you along the way. Here, you'll find plenty of fishing opportunities, particularly for salmon. Anticosti's most famous residents — white-tailed deer — are impossible to miss. They roam along the riverbanks and the untamed wilderness of the island. The deer now outnumber people and have become a target for hunters seeking venison, a popular activity on the island.
As you continue your journey, head toward Chicotte-la-Mer, where you'll encounter the island's most unforgettable sight yet. The skeletal remains of a 27-meter blue whale lie quietly in the grass, having washed ashore in the early 1990s.
The waters always have a story
Anticosti Island also harbors a haunting history beneath its waves. The coastline has shallow waters, making the island a notorious graveyard for ships — there have been as many as 400 wrecks. One of the shipwrecks worth exploring is the Wilcox. This decommissioned minesweeper from World War II crashed onto a beach on the island during a fierce storm. You can experience the wreck up close by staying at the Wilcox Campground. The campsites here are perfect for groups of up to six, with picnic tables and fire pits that make your night an authentic island adventure.
You've seen the river, the coastline, and the waterfall, but there's still another body of water left to discover. Lake Wickenden, the largest on Anticosti, is the perfect spot for fishing enthusiasts. There are detailed maps that show anglers the best locations to set up their base. But if you still haven't had your fill of fossils, head over to Baie de la Tour, famous for its striking white cliffs and fossil hunting grounds. The bay's pebble beach is a stunning sight and, when the sun's out, the water glows in a turquoise hue. Keep your camera handy while you're here — seals, whales, and seabirds make an appearance every now and then.
Despite Canada boasting remarkable beaches and the world's longest coastline, Anticosti remains an uncharted paradise, far away from everything else.