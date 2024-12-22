Hidden In The Heart Of Indianapolis Is A Rare, Historical Tree With Cosmic Connections

In 1971, during NASA's third lunar expedition, astronaut and former U.S. Forest Service smokejumper Stuart Roosa orbited the moon with a canister full of hundreds of tree seeds. After returning to Earth, the space-traveling seeds were germinated and planted throughout America in commemoration of its bicentennial in 1976. Five species of trees— loblolly pine, sweetgum, redwood, Douglas fir, and sycamore — were selected and grown in 40 different states, including Indiana.

The cosmically-connected sycamore in Indianapolis is one of three surviving Moon Trees in Indiana. If you want to visit the tree, fly into the Indianapolis International Airport (the airport crowned for the best customer service in North America) and head to the stunning Indiana Statehouse.

The Indianapolis Moon Tree stands tall above the rest on the Front Lawn Arboretum. Its commemorative plaque resides on the southern end of the garden, but you'll find the tree on the east side of the building. Though scientists continue to study its post-orbital growth compared to the earthly trees surrounding it, there isn't anything visibly different about the tree. However, gazing up at its towering frame, you may feel just a little bit closer to the moon glowing hundreds of thousands of miles beyond its branches.