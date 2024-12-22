Hidden In The Heart Of Indianapolis Is A Rare, Historical Tree With Cosmic Connections
Indiana may not be on your list of U.S. travel destinations, but it should be. Tucked in the underrated state's capital, Indianapolis, you'll find an array of attractions. Not only is it one of the best cities in America for beer aficionados and home to Massachusetts Avenue (or "Mass Ave"), a scenic district boasting some of Indiana's most famous establishments, but it's also the site of a rare, otherworldly tree with historical roots.
Towering over the Indiana Statehouse, the Indianapolis Moon Tree is a unique, 50-year-old sycamore tree grown from a seed that traveled to the moon and back in 1971. Unless you're planning a space expedition of your own, visiting this Moon Tree is probably the closest you'll come to touching the moon. If you're looking for an adventure that's out of this world — yet rooted safely on the ground — make sure to add Indianapolis Moon Tree to your list.
The story of the Moon Tree
In 1971, during NASA's third lunar expedition, astronaut and former U.S. Forest Service smokejumper Stuart Roosa orbited the moon with a canister full of hundreds of tree seeds. After returning to Earth, the space-traveling seeds were germinated and planted throughout America in commemoration of its bicentennial in 1976. Five species of trees— loblolly pine, sweetgum, redwood, Douglas fir, and sycamore — were selected and grown in 40 different states, including Indiana.
The cosmically-connected sycamore in Indianapolis is one of three surviving Moon Trees in Indiana. If you want to visit the tree, fly into the Indianapolis International Airport (the airport crowned for the best customer service in North America) and head to the stunning Indiana Statehouse.
The Indianapolis Moon Tree stands tall above the rest on the Front Lawn Arboretum. Its commemorative plaque resides on the southern end of the garden, but you'll find the tree on the east side of the building. Though scientists continue to study its post-orbital growth compared to the earthly trees surrounding it, there isn't anything visibly different about the tree. However, gazing up at its towering frame, you may feel just a little bit closer to the moon glowing hundreds of thousands of miles beyond its branches.
Take a Moon Tree expedition in Indiana
If you want to see more lunar-limbed trees in Indiana, why not go on a Moon Tree expedition? The other trees are located in Lincoln City, Cannelton, and Tell City. The closest tree to Indianapolis is around three hours south in Lincoln City. Planted by the Girl Scouts in Lincoln State Park in 1976, the giant sycamore is also the site of a time capsule buried in 2001. If you swing by in 2026, you may be able to witness it being dug up.
Less than 30 miles away, you'll find remnants of a pair of Moon Trees in Tell City. The twin sweetgum trees had to be cut down in 2023 due to declining health. However, their twigs were grafted onto the roots of other trees in hopes that they would get a second life. The final tree on the route is rooted about 5 miles south at the Cannelton Girl Scout Camp, marked by a sign proclaiming, "Long live our beautiful Moon Tree." For a cosmic journey on Earth, travel to the moon and back on your own Moon Tree expedition.