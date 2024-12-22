Pebble Beach's 'Other' Golf Course Is An Affordable Hidden Gem Designed By Tiger Woods
Teeing off at the world-famous Pebble Beach Golf Links is a dream for many golfers. If you can afford the steep price tag, that is. Pebble Beach is a public course located along the scenic California coast, open for anyone to play, but fees start at $675 for a single round at the time of writing. That's before adding on cart and caddie fees. That's a price too steep for many, especially anyone hoping to bring family along.
Instead, look across from the first tee at Pebble Beach. There you'll find a surprisingly affordable alternative called The Hay. It's a short nine-hole par-3 course designed by golfing legend Tiger Woods. The Hay at Pebble Beach boasts the same stunning coastal views along a zippy course built for all golf levels, from novice to expert. The green fee is a fraction of Pebble Beach at just $75 for adults, reduced rates for locals, and $30 for teens (again, at the time of writing). Juniors 12 and under play free. Not only is it much more affordable, but it's also fun. In a review from Golf Digest, one panelist raved that the course is "A must on your next trip to Pebble Beach. Grab [two] clubs and a putter and get your short game tuned up for the big course." With great reviews from pro golfers and course designs from one of the all-time greats, Pebble Beach should be on the radar of any golfer of any skill level.
The Hay is short, fun, and challenging
The Hay is named after Peter Hay, the former head golf professional at Del Monte Golf Course. All his life, he tried to introduce younger players to the game, and to that end, he built a short course on the 8 acres across from the first tee at Pebble Beach. In 2020, Tiger Woods and his team at TGR Design reimagined Hay's original idea, expanding upon his vision of an inclusive course. The course opened in 2021.
The Hay has been re-routed to feature gorgeous views over Stillwater Cove. It's designed to be short, fun, and challenging. For seasoned golfers, it's an opportunity to work on lobs and sand-wedge shots. It can be played with just a wedge club and a putter. The longest hole is just over 100 yards, and four holes come in at 61 yards or shorter. Each hole honors the storied history of Pebble Beach Golf. Note the second hole, for example. It's an exact replica of the stunning seventh hole at Pebble Beach — made famous by the U.S. Open golf tournament.
"We know not everyone who comes to Pebble Beach will have a chance to play the U.S. Open course," Tiger Woods is quoted as saying on The Hay's website. "So we wanted to create the opportunity for all visitors to experience one of its most famous holes." The course also has holes dedicated to Bing Crosby and to Woods' win at the Open at Pebble Beach in 2000.
The Hay is more than just a short course
Tiger Woods has been drawing golf courses since he was 8 years old. Now, he's on a mission to revitalize golf through creative design. When Tiger Woods moved to Jupiter Island in 2010, the Florida town boasted some of the best beaches in the state before Woods added his own attraction, the private Jupiter Island Practice Facility. Since then, the golfing legend has designed over a dozen golf courses and facilities, including a new course coming to Oahu, part of the Mākaha Valley Resort.
Cultivating a new generation of golfers is part of that mission. That's why he also created a 100-yard-long putting course for The Hay. For seasoned golfers, it's a way to hone their finishing putts. For the youngest players, it's an easy way to introduce them to the game early. Holes have names like "Whale's Tail" and "Elephant Back" to appeal to kids. On top of it all, The Hay's putting course is free for anyone to use.
To complete the Pebble Beach experience, dine at Hay's Place for a Mexican-inspired menu, or book a table at The Bench, the casual restaurant inside The Lodge at Pebble Beach Resort. This open-air dining experience showcases Monterey's fine weather with fire pits keeping diners warm when it's chilly — all with a fantastic view of Pebble Beach's 18th hole. There is also a kids' menu for budding golfers. The best part of this day on the links? You can boast of sinking a hole at Pebble Beach without breaking the bank.