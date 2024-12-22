Pebble Beach's 'Other' Golf Course Is An Affordable Hidden Gem Designed By Tiger Woods

Teeing off at the world-famous Pebble Beach Golf Links is a dream for many golfers. If you can afford the steep price tag, that is. Pebble Beach is a public course located along the scenic California coast, open for anyone to play, but fees start at $675 for a single round at the time of writing. That's before adding on cart and caddie fees. That's a price too steep for many, especially anyone hoping to bring family along.

Instead, look across from the first tee at Pebble Beach. There you'll find a surprisingly affordable alternative called The Hay. It's a short nine-hole par-3 course designed by golfing legend Tiger Woods. The Hay at Pebble Beach boasts the same stunning coastal views along a zippy course built for all golf levels, from novice to expert. The green fee is a fraction of Pebble Beach at just $75 for adults, reduced rates for locals, and $30 for teens (again, at the time of writing). Juniors 12 and under play free. Not only is it much more affordable, but it's also fun. In a review from Golf Digest, one panelist raved that the course is "A must on your next trip to Pebble Beach. Grab [two] clubs and a putter and get your short game tuned up for the big course." With great reviews from pro golfers and course designs from one of the all-time greats, Pebble Beach should be on the radar of any golfer of any skill level.