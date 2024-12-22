North America's One And Only Ice Hotel Is An Architectural Marvel With Breathtaking Suites
Nestled in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, Quebec, just outside of Quebec City, is Hôtel de Glace, North America's only hotel made entirely of ice. Every winter, the hotel opens its doors to visitors seeking a one-of-a-kind overnight experience. Complete with a spa and bar, Hôtel de Glace has all the amenities of a traditional luxury hotel; the only difference is you'll have to keep your parka and snow pants on for the majority of your stay. The breathtaking suites feature hot tubs and fireplaces, making it the perfect romantic winter getaway for cold weather lovers. It's also a fantastic setting for a family vacation since the hotel is surrounded by world-class attractions for all ages, including North America's biggest outdoor winter playground.
Not unlike the Aurora Ice Museum in Alaska, the world's largest year-round ice environment, Hôtel de Glace is a frozen masterpiece complete with igloos and ice sculptures made by talented artists. Unlike the Aurora Ice Museum, the hotel is only open during the winter months, so you have to plan your visit accordingly. Packing for this trip is not as simple as throwing a few sweatshirts in a suitcase. In fact, the hotel has detailed guidelines about essential clothing items you'll need to bring to ward off the chill. Remember to pack a bathing suit, as every guest suite comes with access to the spa. Sadly, you won't be able to wear your favorite cocktail dress to sit at the hotel bar, as the ice block bar stools will likely give you frostbite. Let's dive into everything you need to know before you go.
About Quebec's iconic Hôtel de Glace
Visitors can spend a night in North America's only ice hotel in the winter months, from January to mid-March. The hotel is complete with a Grand Hall, cocktail bar, themed guest suites, and even a chapel where wedding ceremonies are held. Sip drinks from glasses made of ice and wander amid the snowy arches and frozen sculptures. The hotel also has a Nordic relaxation center with outdoor hot tubs and saunas under the starry northern sky.
There are many guest suites to choose from, each beautifully designed with an intimate igloo-like atmosphere, furniture carved from blocks of ice, and mesmerizing artwork etched into the frozen walls. Tuck yourself into a luxurious arctic sleeping bag after spending the evening in your private hot tub next to a roaring fireplace. All of the suites include a bed with a solid wooden bed spring and plush thermal insulated mattress designed to keep you toasty all night long.
However, as you may expect, temperatures are quite cold in the guest suites and throughout the hotel, typically between 27 and 23 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, the average nighttime temperature in Quebec during the month of January is a bone-chilling 0 degrees Fahrenheit. For this reason, the hotel provides a comprehensive orientation with guidelines about how to layer clothing and what to pack in order to stay warm during your visit. Take their advice and you won't have to worry about turning into a human popsicle overnight.
Other attractions near Hôtel de Glace
Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier is the perfect gateway to some of the best attractions in and around Quebec City. Located just 30 minutes north of the city, the region enjoys lush natural surroundings and close proximity to the hustle and bustle. The hotel is located in the heart of the Valcartier Vacation Village, said to be the largest outdoor recreational center in North America. The indoor water park remains a popular hot spot in the winter months, with a tropical-themed atmosphere, wave pools, 14 water slides, double surf wave, and an indoor river. The village also has heart-pumping snow tubing slides and a skating trail, as well as spas and restaurants.
While staying at the ice hotel, be sure to give yourself at least a full day to explore Quebec City. Surrounded by fortification walls that date back centuries, the city is steeped in old-world charm. Old Quebec City is a UNESCO-designated historic district with an iconic castle-like hotel, the Fairmont Chateau Frontenac, overlooking the St. Lawrence River. Also located in Quebec City is Au 1884, a high-speed sled coaster that remains one of Canada's oldest and best winter attractions. Additionally, within easy driving distance from the city are incredible natural attractions such as Montmorency Falls, a waterfall taller than Niagara Falls, and the popular ski destination of Mont Sainte-Anne.