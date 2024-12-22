North America's One And Only Ice Hotel Is An Architectural Marvel With Breathtaking Suites

Nestled in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, Quebec, just outside of Quebec City, is Hôtel de Glace, North America's only hotel made entirely of ice. Every winter, the hotel opens its doors to visitors seeking a one-of-a-kind overnight experience. Complete with a spa and bar, Hôtel de Glace has all the amenities of a traditional luxury hotel; the only difference is you'll have to keep your parka and snow pants on for the majority of your stay. The breathtaking suites feature hot tubs and fireplaces, making it the perfect romantic winter getaway for cold weather lovers. It's also a fantastic setting for a family vacation since the hotel is surrounded by world-class attractions for all ages, including North America's biggest outdoor winter playground.

Not unlike the Aurora Ice Museum in Alaska, the world's largest year-round ice environment, Hôtel de Glace is a frozen masterpiece complete with igloos and ice sculptures made by talented artists. Unlike the Aurora Ice Museum, the hotel is only open during the winter months, so you have to plan your visit accordingly. Packing for this trip is not as simple as throwing a few sweatshirts in a suitcase. In fact, the hotel has detailed guidelines about essential clothing items you'll need to bring to ward off the chill. Remember to pack a bathing suit, as every guest suite comes with access to the spa. Sadly, you won't be able to wear your favorite cocktail dress to sit at the hotel bar, as the ice block bar stools will likely give you frostbite. Let's dive into everything you need to know before you go.