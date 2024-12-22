A Hidden Hiking Haven In Ohio Is An Enigmatic Trail Full Of Stunningly One-Of-A-Kind Stone Art

The loop trail that winds through Worden's Ledges, surrounded by towering trees and rugged rock formations, leads to a collection of unique art carved into the ledges. The ledges themselves are a natural sculpture, formed over 300 million years ago by flowing water that used to cover Ohio. Among the most striking carvings, and one of the first you'll come across, is an eroded sphinx, its features weathered by time, yet still imposing.

As you continue, you'll encounter other carvings that add to the enigma of the trail. There's a face, partially eroded but still recognizable, with no clear indication of who it might be. Nearby, you'll spot nautical symbols, including a pirate ship etched into the stone. Further along, more faces appear — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and baseball player Ty Cobb are a few of the figures that will accompany you on the trail.

But who made these carvings? Well, it's not 100% certain, but descendants of Hiram Worden, the founder of the old Worden homestead, say that they were done by a man named Noble Stuart sometime in the mid-20th century. Noble Stuart was the son-in-law of Hiram Worden, who married Worden's daughter Nettie after her father's death. Nettie was 80 when she married, and 17 years older than her husband. She died just a year after the marriage, leaving the homestead to Stuart's ownership. One of the carvings you'll see on the trail is the word "Nettie" — likely a poignant tribute to the deceased wife.