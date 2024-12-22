A Hidden Hiking Haven In Ohio Is An Enigmatic Trail Full Of Stunningly One-Of-A-Kind Stone Art
The area surrounding Cleveland, Ohio is filled with hidden gems for outdoors enthusiasts. There's Cascade Park, one of Ohio's best sledding spots, and an outdoor artistic wonder tucked away in Hinckley, Ohio for those captivated by history and mystery: Worden's Ledges. This intriguing hiking destination on Hinckley Reservation offers more than just beautiful landscapes — it's a journey through a world of stone carvings.
The hiking trail that leads through Worden's Ledges takes you on an adventure through lush greenery and towering rock formations, while doubling as an open-air gallery of art etched into stone. Scattered throughout the ledges are carvings that include a ship, the face of George Washington, and an eight-foot-long sphinx. The carvings, particularly one of a woman's name, tell a story about the history of the Worden homestead, from which the ledges get their name.
Take a journey among stone art by hiking Worden's Ledges Loop
The loop trail that winds through Worden's Ledges, surrounded by towering trees and rugged rock formations, leads to a collection of unique art carved into the ledges. The ledges themselves are a natural sculpture, formed over 300 million years ago by flowing water that used to cover Ohio. Among the most striking carvings, and one of the first you'll come across, is an eroded sphinx, its features weathered by time, yet still imposing.
As you continue, you'll encounter other carvings that add to the enigma of the trail. There's a face, partially eroded but still recognizable, with no clear indication of who it might be. Nearby, you'll spot nautical symbols, including a pirate ship etched into the stone. Further along, more faces appear — George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and baseball player Ty Cobb are a few of the figures that will accompany you on the trail.
But who made these carvings? Well, it's not 100% certain, but descendants of Hiram Worden, the founder of the old Worden homestead, say that they were done by a man named Noble Stuart sometime in the mid-20th century. Noble Stuart was the son-in-law of Hiram Worden, who married Worden's daughter Nettie after her father's death. Nettie was 80 when she married, and 17 years older than her husband. She died just a year after the marriage, leaving the homestead to Stuart's ownership. One of the carvings you'll see on the trail is the word "Nettie" — likely a poignant tribute to the deceased wife.
Activities for hikers and nature-lovers in Hinckley Reservation
Worden's Ledges Loop Trail meanders through a mix of forested areas and open spaces, making it a great spot for hiking, photography, and birdwatching. In fact, if you visit in March, you'll witness something known as the Buzzard Roost. Every year, the Hinckley Reservation celebrates the return of the buzzards from their winter migration on March 15. The loop trail is a moderate hike that's about 0.7 miles long and has 4.6 stars on AllTrails.
In addition to the Worden's Ledges Loop Trail, the Hinckley Reservation offers several other hiking opportunities that showcase the area's natural beauty. One popular option is the 3-mile trail that loops around Ledge Lake, providing picturesque views of the water, wildlife, and surrounding forest. For those looking for a longer hike, the bridle trail, which stretches roughly 4.5 miles, is ideal. This trail was designed for horseback riders but is also open to hikers.
After hiking through Worden's Ledges, there are plenty of other nearby attractions worth exploring. Whipp's Ledges, another area within the Hinckley Reservation, offers more hiking trails with panoramic views. For a more tranquil outdoor experience, Hinckley Lake provides opportunities for fishing, picnicking, and kayaking. If you're up for a bit of a drive after exploring the area, the nearby city of Cleveland offers some of the best urban paddle trails in the U.S., or head north from Cleveland to Ohio's largest natural sand beach.