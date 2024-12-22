Discover The Birthplace Of Historic Route 66 On Your Grand Canyon Road Trip

Arizona offers no shortage of captivating destinations for vacationers, making it a top travel spot for both Americans and international visitors. From the breathtaking Grand Canyon National Park and one of the state's most photographed landmarks along the Colorado River to the stunning red rock formations found in Sedona, Arizona's beauty is unmatched. It's also a dream for road-trippers, especially those traversing Route 66, the legendary highway that winds more than 350 miles through the state — the longest stretch of the original Route 66 in the country.

For those willing to venture slightly off the beaten path, the small town of Seligman, located just an hour and a half from the Grand Canyon, is an unmissable stop. Brimming with history, character, and pure Americana nostalgia, Seligman is as culturally significant as it is picturesque. Dubbed the "Birthplace of Historic Route 66," it's unquestionably one of the legendary road's most underrated stops.

The town's legacy endures thanks to the efforts of Angel Delgadillo, a local barber and business owner who fought to preserve Route 66's history. Spending a day in Seligman feels like stepping back in time to the 1950s. It's also known that certain scenes and characters in Pixar's Cars were inspired by the town. With its charm and rich history, Seligman is more than worthy of a slot on your perfect U.S. road trip.