Discover The Birthplace Of Historic Route 66 On Your Grand Canyon Road Trip
Arizona offers no shortage of captivating destinations for vacationers, making it a top travel spot for both Americans and international visitors. From the breathtaking Grand Canyon National Park and one of the state's most photographed landmarks along the Colorado River to the stunning red rock formations found in Sedona, Arizona's beauty is unmatched. It's also a dream for road-trippers, especially those traversing Route 66, the legendary highway that winds more than 350 miles through the state — the longest stretch of the original Route 66 in the country.
For those willing to venture slightly off the beaten path, the small town of Seligman, located just an hour and a half from the Grand Canyon, is an unmissable stop. Brimming with history, character, and pure Americana nostalgia, Seligman is as culturally significant as it is picturesque. Dubbed the "Birthplace of Historic Route 66," it's unquestionably one of the legendary road's most underrated stops.
The town's legacy endures thanks to the efforts of Angel Delgadillo, a local barber and business owner who fought to preserve Route 66's history. Spending a day in Seligman feels like stepping back in time to the 1950s. It's also known that certain scenes and characters in Pixar's Cars were inspired by the town. With its charm and rich history, Seligman is more than worthy of a slot on your perfect U.S. road trip.
The historical significance of Seligman and Route 66
Route 66 — affectionately known as the "Mother Road" — was established in 1926 and ran nearly 2,500 miles from Chicago to Los Angeles, passing through eight states. In its heyday, the highway served as a vital economic lifeline, bringing tourists, travelers, and commerce to remote towns across America. However, when the Interstate Highway System bypassed Route 66 and the road was decommissioned in 1985, many of these once-thriving towns, including Seligman, were left struggling economically.
Seligman's decline inspired local barber Angel Delgadillo to take action. In 1987, he founded the Historic Route 66 Association in Arizona, sparking a movement to recognize and preserve Route 66's legacy. Thanks to Delgadillo's tireless advocacy, the road was designated a historic route, reigniting public interest and inspiring travelers to rediscover its magic. Angel — now nicknamed "The Guardian Angel of Route 66" — played a pivotal role in putting Seligman back on the map and encouraging other towns to embrace their own Route 66 heritage. Today, Seligman proudly holds its title as the "Birthplace of Historic Route 66," a testament to Angel's vision, love for his community, and unwavering dedication.
Things to see and do in Seligman
Seligman offers visitors more than a glimpse at its storied past; it's a vibrant, kitschy stop brimming with nostalgia and charm. Start with the Seligman Commercial Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The walkable downtown area feels like a vintage movie set, with colorful buildings, quirky decor, classic cars, and Route 66 memorabilia found at every turn. A self-guided walking tour is the perfect way to soak in the town's old-school Americana vibe and snap some photographs.
One of Seligman's standout events is the annual Historic Route 66 Fun Run Car Rally. Held every May, this weekend-long celebration attracts car enthusiasts and Route 66 fans from around the world. Starting in Seligman, participants drive 140 miles along Route 66, stopping at small towns along the way to enjoy live music, food, car shows, competitions, and community events. The rally is a joyous tribute to the highway's enduring legacy and the communities it connects.
No trip to Seligman is complete without experiencing its unique eateries, which are as quirky as the town itself. Westside Lilo's Café is beloved for its famous carrot cake and classic dishes like burgers and nachos, all served in a setting bursting with colorful decor. Another must-visit is Delgadillo's Snow Cap, an iconic diner opened in the 1950s by Angel Delgadillo's brother, Juan. Known for its friendly service and fast-food favorites like milkshakes, hot dogs, and burgers, the Snow Cap is a quintessential Route 66 stop. For hearty American fare with a twist, head to the Roadkill Cafe/O.K. Saloon. Despite its playful name, the menu features delicious char-broiled burgers and steaks, served in a quirky setting complete with wacky taxidermy decor.