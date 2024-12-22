A California Gold Rush Town Is A State Historic Park With Saloons And An Old-Fashioned Candy Store

There's plenty to do in the heart of California's Gold Rush country. When you arrive at the park, you can start your journey by visiting the museum. There, you'll be able to learn the history of Columbia and the people who lived there more than 170 years ago. Then, you can begin to explore Columbia State Historic Park for yourself and make-believe that you are arriving there for the first time, ready to strike your fortune in gold. As you pop in and out of the little shops, trying on old-fashioned hats, and tasting crystalized molasses, make sure to chat with the merchants. They're more than just sellers and makers; they're performers with tons of historical knowledge, ready to do some improv with you and make you feel like it really is the 19th century.

When you're ready to rest your legs, head into the Wells Fargo and make your way to the Columbia Stage Line and Stable office to book yourself a ride on a horse-drawn stagecoach — just try not to get held up by any bandits! You can catch a show at the Historic Fallon House Theater or even try panning for gold yourself at the Matelot Gulch Mining Co., where you can get a quick lesson on the process and a chance for the whole family to try it out. If you can't get enough, explore more of Tuolumne County — there are a good number of gold rush-era towns like nearby Groveland, which are brimming with historic charm.