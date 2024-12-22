A California Gold Rush Town Is A State Historic Park With Saloons And An Old-Fashioned Candy Store
In 1848, gold was discovered in California. Over the next decade, hundreds of thousands of prospectors surged into the state, eager for their own shot at striking riches, crouched over a stream with a pan in their hand, trying to sift gold out of the silt. That unique period of American history is alive and well in Columbia State Historic Park, an entire community that still looks like it's stuck in the Gold Rush. This community sprung up around a mother lode discovery and rapidly became the second-largest in California. Today, you can relive the region's glory days by riding into town in a stagecoach, hearing the ringing of a blacksmith's hammer, smelling the coal smoke, and seeing the most Gold Rush-era buildings still standing in one place in California.
This is no preserved Gold Rush ghost town. You can still visit saloons, restaurants, and shops selling the kinds of things that might have been available in the 1850s. Don't worry, you won't be restricted to mutton and dried fruit like a lot of prospectors were, however. Instead, you can indulge in a pleasant afternoon tea at Columbia Kate's and then stock up on provisions in the form of fresh fruit jellies, pecan caramel logs, and almond bark at Nelson's Columbia Candy Kitchen. All along the way, you'll encounter people dressed in period-appropriate attire, acting out their roles as historical figures from the Gold Rush era.
Experience history at Columbia State Historic Park
There's plenty to do in the heart of California's Gold Rush country. When you arrive at the park, you can start your journey by visiting the museum. There, you'll be able to learn the history of Columbia and the people who lived there more than 170 years ago. Then, you can begin to explore Columbia State Historic Park for yourself and make-believe that you are arriving there for the first time, ready to strike your fortune in gold. As you pop in and out of the little shops, trying on old-fashioned hats, and tasting crystalized molasses, make sure to chat with the merchants. They're more than just sellers and makers; they're performers with tons of historical knowledge, ready to do some improv with you and make you feel like it really is the 19th century.
When you're ready to rest your legs, head into the Wells Fargo and make your way to the Columbia Stage Line and Stable office to book yourself a ride on a horse-drawn stagecoach — just try not to get held up by any bandits! You can catch a show at the Historic Fallon House Theater or even try panning for gold yourself at the Matelot Gulch Mining Co., where you can get a quick lesson on the process and a chance for the whole family to try it out. If you can't get enough, explore more of Tuolumne County — there are a good number of gold rush-era towns like nearby Groveland, which are brimming with historic charm.
Celebrate like it's the Gold Rush
While you might not be able to become an instant millionaire by finding sparkly fragments of precious metal in your pan during your visit to Columbia State Historic Park, you can celebrate like the people who did. This historical city hosts events and celebrations all year long, which show you what it would have been like to celebrate the holidays during the Gold Rush. You can experience an 1800s Easter Parade, participate in an Independence Day egg relay race, or dance the night away at the Big Band Street Dance. You should also consider visiting for Cinco de Mayo. This region has a long history of celebrating Cinco de Mayo which dates back to the Battle of Puebla in 1862, so you're in for a fascinating historical experience during this celebration.
If you want to really immerse yourself in the history, consider coming at Christmastime for the annual Columbia City Hotel Restaurant's Victorian Christmas Feast, where you can spend the night at the historical hotel, eat a period-appropriate feast, and join costumed performers acting out a story of the time, which you are a part of. While you're there, December also has lamplit tours, where you and your guide will explore the streets, lit only by the lamps you carry, and engage with performers ready to tell you their stories.