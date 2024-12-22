Right Off North Carolina's Blue Ridge Parkway Is A Fairytale Mountain Town With Award-Winning Cuisine

No visit to Blowing Rock is complete without visiting the namesake rock formation suspended above the Johns River Gorge with sweeping views over Grandfather Mountain. The Blowing Rock is touted as the oldest travel attraction in North Carolina, drawing in visitors since 1933. This peculiar gneiss cliff is named for the strong updraft created by the gorge below, and lightweight objects thrown out over the gorge are said to float back up to the sender. According to Indigenous legend, these strong winds arose after a young Cherokee man threw himself into the gorge in commitment to his tribe, and the current swept him back up to the top and into the arms of his beloved Chickasaw maiden.

In addition to exceptional cuisine, Blowing Rock boasts an excellent local wine scene. Sip on a wine flight at one of the area's most popular spots, Grandfather Vineyard and Winery. Located on the banks of the Watauga River overlooking Grandfather Mountain, this scenic vineyard is open year-round. It's the perfect winter spot for an après ski, and the summer months are the best time to explore the picturesque property, from wandering the terraced vineyards to wading in the shallow Watauga River. Experience the unique terroir of high-elevation growing with a glass of Pinot Gris, or sample the label's award-winning Appalachia Bubbles, a sparkling blend of Traminette and Vidal Blanc. Wine lovers should also add Saint Paul Mountain Vineyards to their Blue Ridge Mountains itinerary, a gorgeous North Carolina vineyard with panoramic mountain views.