The Heart Of New Orleans' Iconic French Quarter Has A Unique Historic Home Serving Famous Food

The closest resemblance to France you'll find in the U.S. is the French Quarter of New Orleans, which has several unmissable things to do on its city streets packed with quaint cafes, shops, and restaurants celebrating Parisian culture. The classic French architecture is on full display around every corner, and one particular property in the heart of the French Quarter has a unique history tied to a prominent figure in French and American history.

Napoleon House, situated at the intersection of Rue Chartres and Rue St. Louis was alleged to be the intended home of the exiled French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in the early 19th century. In its modern existence, Napoleon House is now a restaurant and bar that carries with it 200 years of history and has become a National Historical Landmark in New Orleans. While the story is often debated regarding the home's true intentions for Napoleon, it serves as a memory of the influence of French Creole culture in Louisiana.