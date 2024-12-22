The Heart Of New Orleans' Iconic French Quarter Has A Unique Historic Home Serving Famous Food
The closest resemblance to France you'll find in the U.S. is the French Quarter of New Orleans, which has several unmissable things to do on its city streets packed with quaint cafes, shops, and restaurants celebrating Parisian culture. The classic French architecture is on full display around every corner, and one particular property in the heart of the French Quarter has a unique history tied to a prominent figure in French and American history.
Napoleon House, situated at the intersection of Rue Chartres and Rue St. Louis was alleged to be the intended home of the exiled French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in the early 19th century. In its modern existence, Napoleon House is now a restaurant and bar that carries with it 200 years of history and has become a National Historical Landmark in New Orleans. While the story is often debated regarding the home's true intentions for Napoleon, it serves as a memory of the influence of French Creole culture in Louisiana.
How Napoleon House came to be
Napoleon rose through the military ranks during the French Revolution of the late 18th century to become the French Emperor in 1804, and his plans for expanding his footprint on the world map included North America. On the heels of conducting the famous Louisiana Purchase transaction with the U.S., Napoleon's popularity back in Europe had begun to wane. After a failed invasion in Russia and losing battles to neighboring European countries, he reportedly sought a new beginning in the form of a move to America, but was exiled by the British to the island of Saint Helena.
Legend has it that the Napoleon House property was prepared for the mayor of New Orleans, Nicholas Girod, but Girod, together with pirate conspirators, was planning to smuggle the exiled Napoleon into the three-story dwelling. Just as a boat was sent out across the Atlantic to rescue Napoleon, he succumbed to stomach cancer and passed away in 1821. Now, Napoleon House lives on as a treasure chest filled with Napoleon's admirations for North American expansion and what was to be a "retirement home" of sorts in the United States. At least in the U.S., it's the closest you'll get to the impressive Parisian hidden gem of Napoleon's Temple.
Creole classic dining amidst historical relics
Stepping inside Napoleon House, you are immediately transported back in time. Though the property has been remodeled and the dust has been brushed off, the original architecture remains to preserve the building's history. The walls and halls are filled with Napoleon-themed plaques and memorabilia that date back to the 19th century, and the restaurant's menu offers Creole classics to match the theme of the property.
New Orleans staples like the specialty Italian muffuletta are popular with visitors, and they also offer the Cajun-Creole fare with dishes like New Orleans jambalaya and the famous red beans and rice. Yes, they offer classic po'boys as well! Behind the bar, Napoleon House specialty cocktails like the Pimm's Cup with Pimm's No.1 gin and their house-made lemonade help keep the vintage feeling flowing through your glass. From start to finish of your meal and a tour of history through Napoleon House, the odes to a bygone French-Creole historical era are everywhere you look. And once you've got your Napoleonic fill, you can experience more Cajun culture in Lafayette, the underrated Louisiana town with New Orleans vibes.