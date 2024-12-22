A Little Country Called 'Europe's Hidden Culinary Gem' Offers Unspoiled National Parks And Beaches

For wandering explorers looking to visit lesser-known yet astounding places, there is one corner of the globe you should consider. Nestled on the Baltic Sea between Poland and the Nordic countries of Norway, Sweden, and Finland, is a pocket of small mainland Northern European countries filled with nature, culture, and fun: Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia.

Lithuania is an affordable country filled with history, hikes, and the underrated metropolis of Vilnius. Estonia is renowned for spas, folklore, and uncrowded beaches especially on beautiful Saaremaa island. But if you're visiting the region, don't sleep on coming to Latvia, a country that is home to nearly as much great beauty, as it is great cuisine.

Famed chef Jamie Oliver once labeled Latvia "Europe's hidden culinary gem" after eating at a restaurant in renowned Malpils Manor in the countryside outside of Riga. He believed it was the best embodiment of the traditional food made in their corner of north Europe, and said of the region, "Latvia is easily the best country I've run through so far in terms of food." From Latvia's cottage cheese pancakes to meatball soup, your taste buds won't be disappointed!