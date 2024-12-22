A Little Country Called 'Europe's Hidden Culinary Gem' Offers Unspoiled National Parks And Beaches
For wandering explorers looking to visit lesser-known yet astounding places, there is one corner of the globe you should consider. Nestled on the Baltic Sea between Poland and the Nordic countries of Norway, Sweden, and Finland, is a pocket of small mainland Northern European countries filled with nature, culture, and fun: Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia.
Lithuania is an affordable country filled with history, hikes, and the underrated metropolis of Vilnius. Estonia is renowned for spas, folklore, and uncrowded beaches especially on beautiful Saaremaa island. But if you're visiting the region, don't sleep on coming to Latvia, a country that is home to nearly as much great beauty, as it is great cuisine.
Famed chef Jamie Oliver once labeled Latvia "Europe's hidden culinary gem" after eating at a restaurant in renowned Malpils Manor in the countryside outside of Riga. He believed it was the best embodiment of the traditional food made in their corner of north Europe, and said of the region, "Latvia is easily the best country I've run through so far in terms of food." From Latvia's cottage cheese pancakes to meatball soup, your taste buds won't be disappointed!
First stop, Riga
The epicenter of Latvian nightlife and high dining is no doubt the seaside capital of Riga. Located at the base of the Gulf of Riga, the city maintains a certain sense of Medieval mysticism. On either side of the Daugava River that flows through the city and across Latvia, the metropolis buzzes with energy along its paths and bridges, and in numerous inland neighborhoods. To really experience the Daugava and the offshoot canal, consider taking a sunset cruise past some of the city's most historic and cultural landmarks like Riga Castle and the Freedom Monument.
Riga is also a hub of art with a vibrant scene, especially in the areas around Miera Street and Tallinas Street, filled with interesting shops, delicious restaurants, and hip cafés. Don't forget to check out what is happening at the Kanepes Cultural Center, House of the Black Heads, and the Riga Art Nouveau Center, three prominent culture and event centers in town constantly offering different exhibits, shows, and more. Some great Latvian restaurants to try around town are Rozengrals and Gutenbergs Terase, but for a true food experience, stop by the sprawling open-air Riga Central Market where you can try tons of local delicacies.
Riga is also known for its nearby beaches, specifically closer to the small coastal city of Jurmala about 10 miles to the west. With a population of only 50,000 or so, Jurmala is a scenic beachside option especially awesome during the warm months. Jurmala is also the branching out point to Kemeri National Park, one of Latvia's four designated national parks.
Nature, castles, and surfing
Castle lovers are in luck. Relatively close to Riga are also two of its most impressive buildings: Turaida Castle and Bauska Castle. The two fortresses make visitors feel like they're stepping back into a fairytale full of princesses and dragons.
Traveling through Latvia's epic nature is a must and adventurous souls may choose to head to the far off the eastern Razna National Park that is nearly at its border with Russia and Belarus. One option much closer to Riga is also without a doubt one of the country's most gorgeous: Gauja National Park. Arriving at Gauja is literally a dream. In fact, the railway through the national park was ranked by Islands as one of the most breathtaking European train trips to make in fall. The area around Gauja is a can't-miss true natural wonder loaded with incredible sights, especially Gutman's Cave, named after a legendary "good man" who used spring water from the massive Baltic cave to heal people.
For a totally different vibe, consider bohemian Liepaja on the far off western coast along the Baltic Sea, close to the border with Lithuania. Liepaja is the perfect seaside escape with delicious restaurants, and is considered arguably the best surfing spot in Latvia.