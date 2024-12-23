An Upstate New York Diner Is Instagram Famous For Its Towering, Mouth-Watering Mega-Milkshakes
Upstate New York is no stranger to culinary gems, but one diner has turned heads — and cameras — for its over-the-top desserts. Located in the charming town of Mount Kisco, about 55 miles from the hippie town of New Paltz, the Mt. Kisco Diner has become a viral sensation, drawing food lovers and social media enthusiasts alike. Famous for its Instagram-worthy mega-milkshakes, the diner has earned attention on social media for its towering, indulgent creations. These milkshakes are more than just desserts; they are extravagant works of art. Piled high with creamy ice cream, whipped cream, candy, cookies, and even entire slices of cake, they've become a spectacle worth sharing. It's no wonder people from near and far flock to Mt. Kisco Diner, eager to snap a photo and indulge in a treat that pushes the boundaries of sweetness and creativity.
But the Mt. Kisco Diner isn't just about viral milkshakes. It also has a rich history spanning decades. Over the years, the diner has evolved, yet it has always stayed true to its nostalgic roots. Its commitment to quality food and exceptional service has built a loyal following, drawing both locals and travelers seeking comfort and flavor.
As soon as you walk through the doors, you're transported to a different time. The diner's retro vibe, complete with shiny chrome details, colorful booths, and nostalgic memorabilia, pays homage to American diners of the past. The cozy, inviting atmosphere makes it an ideal place to unwind, enjoy a delicious meal, and maybe even treat yourself to one of the rich milkshakes. Mt. Kisco Diner truly delivers a one-of-a-kind blend of nostalgia and charm that's sure to leave a lasting impression — much like when dining at Hollywood's oldest restaurant.
Indulge at Mt. Kisco Diner
At Mt. Kisco Diner, the Mega Milkshakes undoubtedly steal the spotlight. Among the crowd-pleasers are the Birthday Shake (a Funfetti milkshake with a frosted rim coated in sprinkles, topped with a slice of birthday cake) and the Oreo S'mores (featuring an Oreo shake with a chocolate-frosted rim, crushed Oreos, toasted marshmallows, and an Oreo cookie ice cream bar). For those with a sweet tooth, the Candyland milkshake is a hand-spun vanilla milkshake with a vanilla-frosted rim, Nerds candy, sour candy belts, rainbow lollipops, and a Nerds candy rope. And the Chocolate Chip Cookie milkshake offers a delightful mix of vanilla shake, chocolate swirl, chocolate chips, a giant ice cream cookie sandwich, and crumbled chocolate chip cookies.
But it's not just about the milkshakes. The diner also boasts an array of other deliciously indulgent dishes, each with a creative twist. The Super Mario wrap combines chopped ham, pepperoni, breaded chicken, mozzarella, and marinara sauce, all wrapped and deep fried to crispy perfection. Another standout is the Mac Attack, a grilled cheese sandwich stuffed with creamy mac and cheese, while the Chicken Vodka Tacos feature breaded chicken cutlets filled with penne and melted mozzarella. For breakfast lovers, the diner offers an all-day selection, such as Churro Pancakes, cinnamon brown sugar pancakes drizzled with Nutella, and Fruity Pebbles French Toast, with Fruity Pebbles-crusted French toast topped with whipped cream.
Mt. Kisco Diner truly specializes in serving comforting, mouth-watering dishes that offer something for everyone, making it the perfect spot to celebrate any occasion. With its fun, family-friendly atmosphere and creative menu, it's an unforgettable destination for food lovers of all ages. For another unique dining experience, check out this Iowa eatery famed for inventive flavor combinations.