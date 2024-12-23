Why Wandering From Your Airport Gate Is Technically Always A Risk

You've done everything to prepare for your vacation. You pre-booked your transportation to the airport, used the best clothes-rolling method to save space in your suitcase, and even checked the list of the most commonly forgotten items. You've arrived at the airport early, gone through security, and now ... you wait. With the recommendation that travelers get to the airport between two and three hours before departure, you could be sitting at your gate for an awfully long time, barring any TSA security delays. So how should you pass the time? You could walk around and look at the shops, sit down for a restaurant meal, or stroll back and forth through the corridors to get some exercise before sitting on a plane for hours.

But leaving your gate is technically always a risk. The reason? There can be delays, gate changes, cancellations, or critical announcements that you might miss if you wander off. That may leave you scrambling to figure out where to go or even cause you to miss your flight.

Staying at your gate so you're aware of changes is vitally important. That's true even if you get a notification that your flight is going to be delayed for hours. You should remain at the airport at the original departure time and at your assigned gate as much as possible because things can always change. For example, a flight delayed due to bad weather may depart earlier than expected if the inclement conditions pass. If the plane is set to take off, it's going to go whether you're on it or not.