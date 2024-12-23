America's Oldest Resort Is A Virginia Hot Spring Paradise With Top-Ranked Golf Courses And A Water Park
Since ancient times, natural hot springs have been revered for their healing properties, and areas blessed with these geothermal waters continue to draw those seeking relaxation. In Virginia, travelers have ventured to soak in the steaming mineral pools at the Omni Homestead Resort for centuries.
The original lodge was built in the region in 1766, making it the country's oldest resort that once attracted figures such as President Thomas Jefferson. In the early 20th century, the enormous Georgian-style brick resort that stands today was constructed. As a National Historic Landmark, the Omni Homestead Resort is a year-round vacationer's paradise. The over 2,300-acre resort houses two golf courses, a downhill ski mountain, a pampering spa, a 2-acre water park, and fine dining options. While there are many luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs with amazing views, the Homestead boasts some of the country's most historic waters. The original 18th-century Warm Springs Pools are just 5 miles from the resort.
The Omni Homestead's secluded location in the mountains promises a truly remote and idyllic getaway. It is about a four-hour drive from Washington, D.C. (where you can explore the largest natural history collection in the world). If you are traveling by air, the closest airports are in Lewisburg, West Virginia, or Roanoke, Virginia. The iconic retreat lures travelers during all seasons: the warm summer months are perfect for golfing, swimming, hiking, and tennis, while on-site skiing and skating are available in addition to the warming hot springs during the winter.
What to do at the Omni Homestead
Though the Omni Homestead is considered America's oldest resort, the luxurious accommodations are modern and renovated with 483 rooms and suites, many of which feature bucolic mountain vistas. If it's your first trip, don't miss the free 10 a.m. Historic Tour of the resort to understand its rich history. Another must-do activity is soaking in the centuries-old Warm Springs Pools, which is considered America's oldest spa, nestled in majestic Virginia mountains. A Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "My husband and I spent hours in the natural hot spring pool. It felt fabulous on a cold winter's day." For more traditional wellness and salon treatments, the Homestead's own spa is a soothing sanctuary.
For active types, many outdoor thrills abound. Golfers can tee off at the resort's two courses. The historic Old Course dates back to 1892, and the Cascades is considered one of the best in the country. The Allegheny Mountains beckon with hiking and biking trails, as well as scenic drives. The Allegheny Springs water park will delight children with its lazy river and water slides. Come winter, the resort's downhill ski area offers beginner and intermediate slopes for skiing and snowboarding. After a day of relaxation or adventure, savor a meal at the resort's multiple restaurants and bars, from the elegant American Audubon Dining Room to the convivial Jefferson's Taproom.