America's Oldest Resort Is A Virginia Hot Spring Paradise With Top-Ranked Golf Courses And A Water Park

Since ancient times, natural hot springs have been revered for their healing properties, and areas blessed with these geothermal waters continue to draw those seeking relaxation. In Virginia, travelers have ventured to soak in the steaming mineral pools at the Omni Homestead Resort for centuries.

The original lodge was built in the region in 1766, making it the country's oldest resort that once attracted figures such as President Thomas Jefferson. In the early 20th century, the enormous Georgian-style brick resort that stands today was constructed. As a National Historic Landmark, the Omni Homestead Resort is a year-round vacationer's paradise. The over 2,300-acre resort houses two golf courses, a downhill ski mountain, a pampering spa, a 2-acre water park, and fine dining options. While there are many luxurious destinations to soak in hot springs with amazing views, the Homestead boasts some of the country's most historic waters. The original 18th-century Warm Springs Pools are just 5 miles from the resort.

The Omni Homestead's secluded location in the mountains promises a truly remote and idyllic getaway. It is about a four-hour drive from Washington, D.C. (where you can explore the largest natural history collection in the world). If you are traveling by air, the closest airports are in Lewisburg, West Virginia, or Roanoke, Virginia. The iconic retreat lures travelers during all seasons: the warm summer months are perfect for golfing, swimming, hiking, and tennis, while on-site skiing and skating are available in addition to the warming hot springs during the winter.