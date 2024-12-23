North Carolina's Coast Offers The Unforgettable Opportunity To See Sea Turtles Get A Second Chance

A sea turtle is one of those creatures that just about everybody loves — they're fascinating and absolutely adorable. A number of species are endangered, however, there are wonderful people out there doing rescue and rehabilitation work to save as many as they can. If you want to get up close and personal with some of these incredible animals, and you can't get to the Galápagos Islands to swim with turtles, there is a place closer to home that you can visit. A bit over an hour northeast of the Normal Rockwell-style town of Southport, North Carolina, and a mere 8 miles from the family-friendly Topsail Beach is The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center.

The effort began several decades ago when the late Karen Beasley conceived the Topsail Turtle Project to help preserve sea turtle nests, the babies, and their mamas along Topsail Island. Her mother later took over after she passed, and the current center, which you can tour, opened in 2013. There, you'll learn all about the turtles, and get to see how they take care of them to be released back into their natural habitat.

One reviewer on TripAdvisor said of their visit, "You can tell the staff love what they do and care about their turtles. The tour was interesting and informative and I appreciate that the staff allows visitors inside. I would suggest purchasing tickets before going. The facility is bright, welcoming and clean with a nice gift shop. The highlight of the tour, of course, was the turtles! I especially enjoyed Snookie and her antics! I highly recommend a visit if you are in the area during visiting hours/season!"