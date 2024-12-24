A Historic Manor In Blowing Rock, NC Is A Breathtaking Home That Was Ahead Of Its Time

With picturesque towns resembling Norman Rockwell paintings and island paradises full of pretty beaches, it's no doubt that North Carolina is a beautiful place to visit. The charming southern state offers something for everyone, but nature lovers especially will find miles of pristine coastline and majestic mountain peaks to explore. Foodies can dig into classic barbecue and southern comfort food, and those who admire historic homes will find plenty of architectural beauties in North Carolina with storied pasts to discover.

About 2 hours northeast of the stunning Biltmore Estate — America's largest home that's a scenic gem for enjoying Christmas magic — the historic Flat Top Manor is a Gilded Age beauty nestled into a sprawling country estate in Blowing Rock. Take a tour for a gorgeous glimpse into the past, and wander the grounds to enjoy the scenic landscapes of the surrounding Moses Cone Memorial Park. If you're a lover of historic homes as well as North Carolina's natural beauty, plan your visit to the breathtaking manor in Blowing Rock.