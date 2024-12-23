One Of The World's Most Impressive Tropical Forests Is On This Beachy Costa Rican Island
Are you thinking about exploring the tropical forests of Central America? Then look no further than Costa Rica, where you'll find tree-climbing parks amidst lush rainforests as well as many serene beaches with crystal clear waters. This tropical country has a little bit of everything and can suit those seeking an adventure in nature, a peaceful vacation resting by the sea, or even some surfing on the waters of the Pacific Ocean.
However, not everything in Costa Rica is rainforests and beaches. The vast mangrove forests that can be found along the coasts of this paradise country are also worth exploring, especially those located in the Damas Estuary — a large network of waterways and wetlands in the Puntarenas province where Damas Island is located. Surrounded by National Parks, some of the most stunning sandy beaches in Central America, and a myriad of wonderful wildlife species, Damas Island and its tropical mangrove forests are, without a doubt, a perfect destination for enjoying what would seem like an adventure straight out of a movie.
The ecological importance of the Damas Island's tropical mangroves
Costa Rica is home to some of the world's most biodiverse and captivating destinations, and Damas Island is not an exception. Located just a short drive from the town of Manuel Antonio and the Manuel Antonio National Park, this mangrove ecosystem is of utmost ecological importance.
Mangrove forests act as water treatment plants, helping to filter the ocean's salty water through their roots and keeping the estuaries' waterways fresh. These forests also shield coastlines and settlements on shores that suffer from extreme weather such as hurricanes. And last but not least, mangrove forests are also rich in biodiversity, making them great spots for ecotourism ventures.
As such, the dense tropical mangrove forests of Damas Island — some of the most important in Costa Rica — house species like sloths, crocodiles, silky anteaters, white-faced monkeys, boa constrictors, and a variety of birdlife such as herons, kingfishers, ibises, and even raptors. With so much life protected and sustained by these forests, there's no wonder as to why the Costa Rican government zealously protects this ecosystem, encouraging sustainable ecotourism tours through the mangroves as a way to promote their conservation.
Exploring the mangroves and beaches around Damas Island
There are several options around Manuel Antonio for boat and kayak tours through Damas Island's mangrove. According to the reviews and information on TripAdvisor and Viator, Costa Rica Jade Tours – an agency based near the Manuel Antonio National Park — is a good option for booking a tour. Their rates start at $70 per person at the time of writing and the tours include bilingual guides (English and Spanish), some lunch, and a water bottle. Boat tours gladly welcome children of all ages, but the kayaks are reserved for those aged eight and above.
The beaches on Damas Island and around Manuel Antonio are famous for their beauty and the many activities they offer. Here you'll be able to surf on the Pacific's waters, hike to the Manuel Antonio National Park's rainforest, partake in some horseback riding, or do some fishing. Of course, you can also just swim in the ocean and relax by the shore. Some of the best beaches around Manuel Antonio include La Macha, La Vaca, Playitas which is popular among surfers, and Biesanz, which is only accessible by car.