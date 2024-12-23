One Of The World's Most Impressive Tropical Forests Is On This Beachy Costa Rican Island

Are you thinking about exploring the tropical forests of Central America? Then look no further than Costa Rica, where you'll find tree-climbing parks amidst lush rainforests as well as many serene beaches with crystal clear waters. This tropical country has a little bit of everything and can suit those seeking an adventure in nature, a peaceful vacation resting by the sea, or even some surfing on the waters of the Pacific Ocean.

However, not everything in Costa Rica is rainforests and beaches. The vast mangrove forests that can be found along the coasts of this paradise country are also worth exploring, especially those located in the Damas Estuary — a large network of waterways and wetlands in the Puntarenas province where Damas Island is located. Surrounded by National Parks, some of the most stunning sandy beaches in Central America, and a myriad of wonderful wildlife species, Damas Island and its tropical mangrove forests are, without a doubt, a perfect destination for enjoying what would seem like an adventure straight out of a movie.