The Best Places In Los Angeles To Get Holiday Tamales

If you grew up in or near the city of Los Angeles, chances are you've always associated tamales with the holiday season. The doughy dish is a long-held Christmastime tradition that showcases the myriad of cultures and customs that make up one of the country's most diverse metropolitan areas. Just as the smell of gingerbread seems to evoke the holiday spirit, tamales take a starring role on festive tables across the city. Holiday tamales are a mouthwatering symbol of LA's melting pot, where traditional recipes are celebrated and seamlessly integrated into the city's foodie culture.

While the best tamales undoubtedly come from abuelitas, the culinary landscape in LA offers a good mix of trendy restaurants, late-night eats, and family-owned spots offering special servings of holiday tamales. Each little corn husk-wrapped treat tells its very own tale of heritage and flavor, highlighting the ways in which the city never ceases to celebrate and evolve its cultural customs.

Whether you're a tamale aficionado or an adventurous foodie, the city offers countless options to satisfy your cravings and celebrate the season. To create this list, we culled local websites, news sites, and Reddit threads to come up with a collection of some of the best places in the city to get your holiday tamale fix. These are our favorites.