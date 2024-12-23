Minnesota's Oldest City Is A Riverfront Charmer With A Local Ski Resort And An Endearing Downtown

If you live in the United States, you cannot overstate the importance of the Mississippi River. The Mighty Mississippi practically divides the country in half, with the East Coast on one side and the West Coast (and the rest of the Midwest) on the other. Cutting through 11 states, this river is both an industrial and cultural landmark.

If you want to see the Mississippi by boat, you can book one of America's best river cruises. If you want to explore where the river begins, you can visit the small town of Bemidji, the first city on the Mississippi River.

But the great thing about the Mississippi is that its banks are home to countless towns and cities from the north to the south. While spots like Memphis and New Orleans may get all the attention, smaller ports like Wabasha should also be on your travel itinerary. In fact, Wabasha is Minnesota's oldest city, and it's a riverfront town with a lot to offer. So, hop on a boat and let's see what makes Wabasha such a hidden gem.