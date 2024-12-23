Minnesota's Oldest City Is A Riverfront Charmer With A Local Ski Resort And An Endearing Downtown
If you live in the United States, you cannot overstate the importance of the Mississippi River. The Mighty Mississippi practically divides the country in half, with the East Coast on one side and the West Coast (and the rest of the Midwest) on the other. Cutting through 11 states, this river is both an industrial and cultural landmark.
If you want to see the Mississippi by boat, you can book one of America's best river cruises. If you want to explore where the river begins, you can visit the small town of Bemidji, the first city on the Mississippi River.
But the great thing about the Mississippi is that its banks are home to countless towns and cities from the north to the south. While spots like Memphis and New Orleans may get all the attention, smaller ports like Wabasha should also be on your travel itinerary. In fact, Wabasha is Minnesota's oldest city, and it's a riverfront town with a lot to offer. So, hop on a boat and let's see what makes Wabasha such a hidden gem.
The story of Wabasha, Minnesota's oldest city
The history of Wabasha starts with Native American settlers, who had established a foothold in the region long before English and French colonists. Wabasha's location along the Mississippi River made it an ideal spot for trading, as boats could travel up and down the river transporting cargo to and from the town. The first settlers were Augustin Rocque, whose family had close ties with Natives in the area, and Duncan Campbell. The first homes were established in 1826, and the area has been occupied ever since.
A series of treaties with the Natives allowed European settlers to put down roots in Wabasha and the surrounding county. However, tribal influence was strong in the early days, especially when it came to naming the town. Wabasha is named after Sioux Chief Wa-pa-shaw II. Originally, the name was Wabashaw, but mapmakers left out the second W, and the spelling stuck.
Over time, roads started coming into Wabasha, making it easier for trading and commerce to other parts of the region that weren't connected to the Mississippi. The first roads were built in 1857, and a toll bridge crossing the river into Wisconsin was built in 1931. That bridge was torn down and replaced in 1988. In 1993, a movie called "Grumpy Old Men" was set in Wabasha, helping to cement the town's legacy. Since then, Wabasha has hosted a Grumpy Old Men Festival every year in February.
What to do when visiting Wabasha
As you'll notice on the map, Wabasha is a relatively small town, especially when compared to the cosmopolitan metropolis (and America's most bikeable city) of Minneapolis. However, this small-town vibe is exactly what makes Wabasha so appealing, especially for those who love nature, skiing, and quaint downtown streets.
For nature lovers, one must-visit location is the National Eagle Center. Wabasha County is one of the best places to see the American Bald Eagle. In fact, it's been dubbed "Eagle Capital of America." Here, you can see these majestic birds up close and learn more about their habitat and the efforts to preserve them. The Center is next to the river and close to some local watering holes, including the Silver Star Saloon and Grill.
Winter is probably the best time to visit Wabasha if you love skiing. The Coffee Mill Ski Area is right next door, and it has 28 acres of accessible hills and routes for skiers, snowboarders, and mountain enthusiasts. Rates are $45 for adults and $35 for children (12 and under) during the week and $55 or $45 for kids on the weekend. If you're looking to add history to your vacation, you can stay at the Anderson House Hotel, which was established in 1856.