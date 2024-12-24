Mini Railways, Towns, Bridges And Mountains Await At America's Largest Train Set In New Jersey

A cross between a 1970s filmmaker's special effects studio and your weird uncle's garage, NorthlandZ contains an entire miniature city built around model train infrastructure in Flemington, New Jersey. More than 8 miles of track take miniature trains and locomotives across mini-landscapes of canyons, mountains, and cityscapes through bridges and tunnels. Like a world unto itself, scenes play out with action and drama in the towns and villages — some with familiar landmarks — that you won't want to miss.

Outside of the exclusive theme park that transports guests into an interactive Studio Ghibli film, you won't find a more story-centric attraction that instantly brings kids into scenes they recognize and love. Only an hour's drive from Manhattan, NorthlandZ is located at 495 Route 202 in Flemington. The extensive model train set, kids' play area, toy museum, and full-sized outdoor train ride can keep kids and their chaperones busy for hours. Birthday parties, scavenger hunts, and museum sleepovers give kids even more ways to engage with the magic of NorthlandZ. Seasonal events for Christmas, Halloween, and Veterans' Day add to the fun. The museum could certainly be a contender for the five best children's museums in America.