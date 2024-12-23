Discover A Treasure Trove Of Eclectic Antiques At This Hipster Destination In Austin
There is something inexplicably excellent about second-hand stuff. While it might sound a little odd to some people, trawling a treasure trove of esoterica, antiques, unconsidered trifles, and charming tat is a fantastic vacation activity. From the siren song of an undiscovered thrift shop to the scattered stalls of a flea market, sifting through the stuff that others consider trash is a great way to find unique and exciting treasures.
Austin is one of the best boutique shopping destinations in Texas, so it is no surprise that it is home to one of the best antique/thrift shops in the country. Self-described as a "one-of-a-kind emporium of transcendent junk", Uncommon Objects showcases the best of the American fascination for the weird and bizarre — an extraordinarily hip flea market with options for every budget.
Shopping second-hand is not just an enjoyable way to find unusual items. It is also one of the best ways to practice sustainable shopping, a riposte to the ubiquitous world of fast fashion, and a great way to be a little more ethical in your retail therapy. When you are in Austin, you can feel good about taking the opportunity to discover this emporium of vintage, quirky delights.
Vintage jewelry, taxidermy, and nostalgia-fueled shopping sprees
As soon as you step through the doors of Uncommon Objects you can tell you are in for an experience unlike any other. The store was founded in 1991 by Steve Wiman and Ed Gage, and developed with D'Ette Cole, who was also involved in organizing the world-renowned antique experience of Round Top. It is a surprisingly large space, with 24 permanent professional antique sellers, making it somewhere you could spend several hours exploring. It is extremely easy to lose track of time, so if you are after something specific it is worth getting in touch in advance to seek it out. But wandering the stalls and browsing the extravagantly idiosyncratic selection is a huge part of the joy of this special, odd place.
Vintage jewelry is one of the main highlights of this hip flea market and it is easy to find genuinely one-off pieces that can take any outfit to the next level. But the true beauty of Uncommon Objects is exactly what the name suggests — the rare and intriguing finds you'd never think about buying or expect to see on a shelf. There are stalls of taxidermied animals and even fully constructed skeletons. A display of glass eyes is hard to look away from, while the neon signs are guaranteed to (literally) brighten up any space. From old tin signs and retro toys to magic charms and even original artworks, there's always something new and slightly unsettling to discover!
Exploring Uncommon Objects and its neighborhood
While many of Austin's most hip and trendy spots are in the east of the city, Uncommon Objects is located in the down-to-earth neighborhood of South Lamar in South Austin. Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day, it is part shopping experience, part museum, and attracts as many sightseers as it does bargain hunters.
There are plenty of other offbeat and noteworthy things to discover in this corner of South Austin to make a trip more than worthwhile. The Broken Spoke has been a must-visit destination for country music lovers since the '60s, a proper old-fashioned boot-scootin' joint for anyone who loves to take a turn on the dancefloor.
Just across the highway in South Manchaca, the Cathedral of Junk is an incredible labor of love with a similar vibe to Uncommon Objects. This temple to the forgotten and discarded is described as an art gallery but it's really more of an experience — a weird and whimsical space created from over 60 tons of used furniture, discarded home appliances, and a whole load of other junk. It is a quintessential Austin experience and a true hidden gem.