Avoid Machu Picchu Crowds At This Peruvian Valley Twice As Deep As The Grand Canyon
With more than 1 million annual visitors, Machu Picchu is now considered as one of the world's most beautiful destinations, sadly ruined by overtourism. But fret not, as Peru still has several under the radar and uncrowded ruins, as well as natural wonders waiting to be explored by travelers.
One of these natural wonders is the Colca Canyon. Located near the city of Arequipa, this geological marvel is known for being twice as deep as the Grand Canyon in the United States. It is actually the second-deepest canyon in the world, measuring an impressive 60 miles long. Surrounded by Andean vegetation and mountains, the canyon set along the Peruvian Andes and Colca Valley is sure to take your breath away while you marvel not only at the scenery, but at one of the world's largest birds flying right over your head, the Andean Condor.
Besides being home to the magnificent condor and other wildlife like pumas and alpacas, the canyon also hosts archeological sites such as the Uyo Uyo Ruins, several pre-hispanic settlements, and many other amazing places just waiting to be discovered.
Some of the different sites and attractions at Colca Canyon
Forget about the iconic trail known as the hike of death in Machu Picchu. The Colca Canyon has its own unique trails, that are less crowded and that will take you towards amazing archeological sites and breathtaking views such as The Uyo Uyo Ruins. This archeological site can be reached either by foot or by riding a horse, the latter being perfect for those people who still haven't acclimated to the height of the region.
The Uyo Uyo ruins appear to have been the capital of the Colca before the Incas settled here. The buildings that were used both as homes and as food storage still stand, providing a rich cultural and historical experience for travelers. While on route to visiting these ruins, you will also pass through other sites and attractions in the Canyon, like, for example, Yanque.
Yanque is a quiet little village on the Colca with incredible overlooks of the canyon's surrounding river and nature. From here you'll also get wonderful views of the Mismi and Sabancaya, the nearby volcanoes, as well as of the pre-Columbian terracing lining the canyon. The town is also home to the Immaculate Conception Church, which was built in 1560. Other attractions in the Colca Canyon include the Sifon and Cervantes' bridges, the Huaruro Waterfall, and the Mirador Cruz del Condor, which is perfect for basking in the sun while enjoying the magnificent flights of the Andean Condors.
Enjoy thermal springs and relax among the cliffs of the Colca
After admiring the condors and relishing in your adventures through the Colca Canyon, you can enjoy a restful stay at the Colca Lodge Spa and Hotsprings. Located three hours away from Arequipa in the heart of the canyon and surrounded by the Inca terraces and magnificent views, this place is the perfect base for adventuring through the Colca Canyon and Valley.
The quaint lodge was built following a rustic style inspired by the Inca architecture, blending perfectly with the surroundings of the Canyon. The lodge is also eco-friendly and uses solar panels to heat each room's bathroom water. There's also an outdoor thermal spring located at the lodge. The spring's hot water is of volcanic origin, and guests can enjoy nighttime and relaxing soaks while gazing at the stars.
Since the lodge is situated in the Canyon, guests can also partake in walks to the ruins, or enjoy some mountain biking through the Colca. White-water rafting on the Colca river and horseback riding are also activities to enjoy while staying at the lodge. According to guests on TripAdvisor, staying at the Colca Lodge Spa and Hotsprings is "an absolutely superb experience," just what you'd need after the exhilarating hikes and adventures through the world's second-deepest canyon.