Avoid Machu Picchu Crowds At This Peruvian Valley Twice As Deep As The Grand Canyon

With more than 1 million annual visitors, Machu Picchu is now considered as one of the world's most beautiful destinations, sadly ruined by overtourism. But fret not, as Peru still has several under the radar and uncrowded ruins, as well as natural wonders waiting to be explored by travelers.

One of these natural wonders is the Colca Canyon. Located near the city of Arequipa, this geological marvel is known for being twice as deep as the Grand Canyon in the United States. It is actually the second-deepest canyon in the world, measuring an impressive 60 miles long. Surrounded by Andean vegetation and mountains, the canyon set along the Peruvian Andes and Colca Valley is sure to take your breath away while you marvel not only at the scenery, but at one of the world's largest birds flying right over your head, the Andean Condor.

Besides being home to the magnificent condor and other wildlife like pumas and alpacas, the canyon also hosts archeological sites such as the Uyo Uyo Ruins, several pre-hispanic settlements, and many other amazing places just waiting to be discovered.