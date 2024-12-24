America's Only Single-Rail Alpine Coaster Is A Riveting Adventure With Unmatched Mountain Views

Getting to the top of the park is where the fun begins. A chairlift called the Chondola takes guests 600 feet to the top of the park in open-air or enclosed chairs — depending on your comfort-level with soaring above the trees. Alternatively, ride the super-truck Ridge Rambler to remain on the ground as you climb through the forest on a scenic tour to the peak. Both of these options are included with your admission to the park, and you can repeat the experience returning down the mountain.

If you don't have time to explore the most iconic national parks on an iconic East Coast road trip, rambling around the mountaintop Anakeesta Park is the next best thing. Cross 16 bridges suspended nearly 60 feet above a canopy of trees on the Treetop Skywalk, zipline across those same peaks, or make your way with kids through an obstacle course in a treehouse-castle. And for thrill-seekers, the Hellbender Mountain Coaster is a second roller coaster included in the coaster pass that you'll need to ride the Rail Runner.

And when you're done exploring, head to Firefly Village, the central eating, drinking and shopping area of the park. It contains a cafe, bakery, two restaurants, tap room, three bars, and an ice creamery to give you time to replenish, relax, and enjoy the views. For kids who want to keep on adventuring, there are also some quick-eats food stands for the necessary quick bites. You'll find woodsy, outdoor-themed gift shops along the way, too.