Ditch Bustling Atlanta For The Heart Of Georgia's Wine Country At This Underrated Mountain Getaway

It's fashionable to consider the 1849 California gold rush as the first real mining push in America, but the nation's first gold rush actually took place in the foothills around Dahlonega — and it happened a full 20 years earlier, completely by accident. In 1828, deer hunter Benjamin Parks took a spill after tripping over a rock near what is now Dahlonega and immediately noticed gold in the rock that took him down. Within a year, 15,000 gold miners converged on the region, but legend has it that the gold was just lying around on the ground having sloughed off the slopes of the foothills for centuries.

Today, the "gold in them thar hills" is largely gone, although tourists can still pan for flakes of gold in the creeks rushing off the Blue Ridge Mountains. The real draw now is the region's award-winning wineries — the area around Dahlonega and Gainesville, the Queen City of the Mountains, is considered the heart of Georgia's wine country and the "wine tasting room capital" of Georgia.

Winemaking in Georgia is hardly new — some vineyards around Dahlonega have produced grapes since the 1700s and vintners in Georgia have a long history of crafting European-style wines. The variety of wines produced in and around Dahlonega has contributed to the region's growing wine-making reputation — these wines first put the region on the "Who's Who" list of wines in the early 2000s.