Seeing a few elephant seals at a zoo is one thing, but seeing thousands on a beach right under you is a rare treat. These animals are huge, with the males getting up to 16 feet long and weighing over 4,000 pounds. In the 18th century, elephant seals, along with other species like whales and sea lions, were hunted for their blubber and thought to be extinct by the early 20th century. However, within two decades, they were protected by law. Visiting Piedras Blancas is simple, with a very large dirt parking lot that can accommodate larger vehicles. It's always open, no matter the time or date. There are docents around to answer questions, as well.

The males start finding a mate in November, and you may see them fight from December to January. Their roar is wild to hear. The mothers begin having pups in January. Between March and April, the females leave, and the pups head to sea. At the rookery, you are able to observe the animals on a boardwalk from above, which might also feature some very friendly ground squirrels. Bringing binoculars is a great idea, and you can get some great shots.

There are a few other things to keep in mind. First, there is a very strong scent, so be prepared. You can bring your dog, but it must remain on its leash. Do not attempt to touch the seals or get closer than the boardwalk, and no drones are allowed. Finally, you can get a sunburn even in the winter, so make sure to bring sunscreen, like Samantha Brown's Supergoop! dupe that has great coverage at a lower price.