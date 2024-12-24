'One Of The Best Wildlife Experiences' In California Offers Free And Up Close Views Of Giant Seals
If you're an animal lover, there is a spot along the central California coast that is perfect for a visit, even during the winter. Piedras Blancas Rookery is right on the shore, a mere 5 miles north of Hearst Castle (one of the best tourist attractions on the California coast). Piedras Blancas, meaning "white rocks," is a beach full of enormous elephant seals. In fact, there can be thousands of them there at a time, giving you the chance to watch these incredible creatures interact. It was even made a California Coastal National Monument in 2017. Depending on the time of year, you may see males fighting or little seal pups frolicking.
One reviewer on Tripadvisor loved it despite the rainy weather, saying, "It was fascinating to watch them mate, defend their territories, and nurse their pups. It was a fabulous experience!" Piedras Blancas is perfectly situated for a relaxing, 40-minute trip from Morro Bay, an underrated California beach town that's a beautiful escape from crowds. The best part? It's free, including the parking.
Visiting the elephant seals at Piedras Blancas Rookery
Seeing a few elephant seals at a zoo is one thing, but seeing thousands on a beach right under you is a rare treat. These animals are huge, with the males getting up to 16 feet long and weighing over 4,000 pounds. In the 18th century, elephant seals, along with other species like whales and sea lions, were hunted for their blubber and thought to be extinct by the early 20th century. However, within two decades, they were protected by law. Visiting Piedras Blancas is simple, with a very large dirt parking lot that can accommodate larger vehicles. It's always open, no matter the time or date. There are docents around to answer questions, as well.
The males start finding a mate in November, and you may see them fight from December to January. Their roar is wild to hear. The mothers begin having pups in January. Between March and April, the females leave, and the pups head to sea. At the rookery, you are able to observe the animals on a boardwalk from above, which might also feature some very friendly ground squirrels. Bringing binoculars is a great idea, and you can get some great shots.
There are a few other things to keep in mind. First, there is a very strong scent, so be prepared. You can bring your dog, but it must remain on its leash. Do not attempt to touch the seals or get closer than the boardwalk, and no drones are allowed. Finally, you can get a sunburn even in the winter, so make sure to bring sunscreen, like Samantha Brown's Supergoop! dupe that has great coverage at a lower price.