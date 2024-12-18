The Scenic Dutch Beach Town Where Tourists Can Partake In The 'Netherlands' Largest New Year's Dive'

Ringing in the New Year is just around the corner, and if you're looking for an underrated destination where you can really take an epic plunge on January 1 while in Europe, there's no place like the scenic Dutch beach town of Scheveningen. Each year, Dutch residents from around the country descend on the hip seaside town for the annual Nieuwjaarsduik (New Year's Dive), when legions of people run from the beach into the frigid waters of the North Sea for a dip. And the best part is, tourists can partake too!

Located just outside of the beautiful city of the Hague and a relatively short train ride from the Netherlands capital of Amsterdam — a breathtaking bucket list destination in Europe and one of the world's most walkable cities — getting to Scheveningen is remarkably easy. While some tourists choose to party New Year's Eve away in the bars along Scheveningen's beaches, adventurous souls can still take the midday plunge the day after. If they leave early enough from most principal Dutch metropolises like Amsterdam, the Hague, and Rotterdam, they'll make it just in time to participate in Nieuwjaarsduik!