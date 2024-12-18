The Scenic Dutch Beach Town Where Tourists Can Partake In The 'Netherlands' Largest New Year's Dive'
Ringing in the New Year is just around the corner, and if you're looking for an underrated destination where you can really take an epic plunge on January 1 while in Europe, there's no place like the scenic Dutch beach town of Scheveningen. Each year, Dutch residents from around the country descend on the hip seaside town for the annual Nieuwjaarsduik (New Year's Dive), when legions of people run from the beach into the frigid waters of the North Sea for a dip. And the best part is, tourists can partake too!
Located just outside of the beautiful city of the Hague and a relatively short train ride from the Netherlands capital of Amsterdam — a breathtaking bucket list destination in Europe and one of the world's most walkable cities — getting to Scheveningen is remarkably easy. While some tourists choose to party New Year's Eve away in the bars along Scheveningen's beaches, adventurous souls can still take the midday plunge the day after. If they leave early enough from most principal Dutch metropolises like Amsterdam, the Hague, and Rotterdam, they'll make it just in time to participate in Nieuwjaarsduik!
Dive into the New Year in the Netherlands
The New Year's Dive takes place every January 1 in Scheveningen, a heavily developed beachside resort area on the outskirts of the Hague, home to around 18,600 people. The tradition of the Nieuwjaarsduik dates back to 1965 when renowned Dutch marathon swimmer Jan Van Scheijndel first organized a small group of people to take the chilly plunge. Today, the annual New Year's Dive event generally hosts around 10,000 people and is watched over by trained lifeguards who oversee the dive's safety.
While the event begins at noon local time and only costs a few euros to participate, make sure you arrive early to register on-site since spots are limited, and you don't want to be literally left out in the cold. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m., and people are encouraged to participate in the group pre-dive warm-up at 11:45 a.m. After braving the cold water, participants can look forward to warming up a bit with a hot cup of traditional pea soup provided by European food brand Unox who sponsors the event.
Beaches and fun in Scheveningen
Beyond the epic dip, there's some fun stuff to do in Scheveningen that is worth your time while you're in the Netherlands. If you're there during the warmer seasons, instead of New Year's, you'll be treated to some of the region's best swimming beaches. The oceanside strip around Scheveningen can be compared to a Dutch version of Cancun when it's hot out. The coastal boulevard is also home to the iconic oceanside Grand Hotel Amrath Kurhaus, along with many great cafes, restaurants, and bars. Some worthwhile spots are Steam Scheveningen for great cocktails and live music or Brasserie the Beachroom, a delectable restaurant with a livelier atmosphere after dark.
Another great place to explore in Scheveningen is the area around the Keizerstraat, the principal old street that traverses the historic downtown. While it's home to a few chain stores, you'll still find tons of traditional shops selling everything from typical Dutch cheeses to the wares of local artisans. Another interesting shopping option is near the beach area in the Palace Promenade, a quiet shopping mall with some hidden gems worth a wander. If you do take the plunge at Scheveningen and your trip to the Netherlands includes Amsterdam, definitely check out the 15 best experiences you can only have while in Amsterdam, according to travelers. If you're looking for an off-the-beaten-track destination, consider Utrecht, the Netherlands' lesser-known canal city.