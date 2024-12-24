Washington's Best Ranked Golf Club Combines Lush Landscapes, Playability, And Wildlife Views

Upon arriving at White Horse, golfers are immediately greeted by an all grass practice facility so they can get warmed up for their day just like the pros. The Suquamish Tribe's investment into the property shows right off the bat in their lodge style clubhouse that portrays the beauty of the land. Even non-golfers who visit are impressed with the Cedar Ridge Grill's menu options and stunning views. "I don't play golf, but the view from the restaurant is peaceful and beautiful and the food is good too," wrote one visitor on TripAdvisor.

Heading out to the course, it's a more playable version of the initial design but still robust in features. Half the bunkers were removed to soften the conditions of the brutally tough 18 holes, and the fairways were contoured for the average golfer. Still, the course is filled with thick, tree-lined holes waiting to penalize any shot off line. Golfers are bullish on the course conditions, and compliment them in their reviews during even the wettest and coldest of Washington seasons. "Fairways were very nice, greens tough but fair, sand traps were a little difficult due to very coarse 'sand' – more like small gravel," another visitor wrote. "A great test of your skills."

In tune with the serenity of the region, the course boasts a peaceful environment along the Kitsap Peninsula and there are wildlife sightings aplenty on the property. As the White Horse community of homes is set to grow in the coming years, course demand will grow for this Pacific Northwest gem.