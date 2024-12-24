The East Coast Airport Lounge With Mouth-Watering Lobster Rolls And Craft Cocktails (If You Can Get In)

Next time you book a first-class flight with Delta, make sure you've planned a sizable layover at Boston Logan International Airport, where the airline opened its new Delta One Lounge in December 2024. Its third Delta One Lounge is located within the Delta Sky Club on Concourse E, and is only accessible to ticketed passengers in the Delta One service class, Delta 360 members seated in Delta First Class, and passengers in the corresponding fare classes on partner airlines Air France, LATAM, KLM, Korean, and Virgin Atlantic. With a culinary emphasis on Boston's favorite local seafood dishes and hand-crafted rotating cocktails, visitors can get a taste of why Rick Steves says Boston is one of America's best cities for tourists without leaving the airport.

Although Delta One is exclusive to Delta One passengers (and the others we've mentioned above), the greater Delta business lounge (for which Delta One passengers also have access) isn't a poor substitute. The BOS-E Delta Sky Club was ranked second best in the country by USA Today readers in their 2024 Readers' Choice awards. You can access it by buying a Sky Club membership, holding a ticket for a Delta premium cabin, or holding an American Express credit card with Sky Club admission included. Below, you'll learn more about what's available in the Delta One Lounge.