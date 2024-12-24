The East Coast Airport Lounge With Mouth-Watering Lobster Rolls And Craft Cocktails (If You Can Get In)
Next time you book a first-class flight with Delta, make sure you've planned a sizable layover at Boston Logan International Airport, where the airline opened its new Delta One Lounge in December 2024. Its third Delta One Lounge is located within the Delta Sky Club on Concourse E, and is only accessible to ticketed passengers in the Delta One service class, Delta 360 members seated in Delta First Class, and passengers in the corresponding fare classes on partner airlines Air France, LATAM, KLM, Korean, and Virgin Atlantic. With a culinary emphasis on Boston's favorite local seafood dishes and hand-crafted rotating cocktails, visitors can get a taste of why Rick Steves says Boston is one of America's best cities for tourists without leaving the airport.
Although Delta One is exclusive to Delta One passengers (and the others we've mentioned above), the greater Delta business lounge (for which Delta One passengers also have access) isn't a poor substitute. The BOS-E Delta Sky Club was ranked second best in the country by USA Today readers in their 2024 Readers' Choice awards. You can access it by buying a Sky Club membership, holding a ticket for a Delta premium cabin, or holding an American Express credit card with Sky Club admission included. Below, you'll learn more about what's available in the Delta One Lounge.
Boston Logan's Delta One Lounge keeps passengers feeling the city
From New England loaded chowder to crab cakes and lobster rolls, Boston is known for its seafood, and the lounge's VIP dining offers them all, making foodies feel like they've visiting one of Boston's most coveted neighborhoods. The three course menu starts with a loaded shellfish chowder, jumbo lump crab cake, or crispy cauliflower choices; a seafood-only or vegetarian version of the chowder is available on request, just so no one misses out on the Boston classic. Then, order warm Maine lobster roll, cod Milanese, or a Snake River skirt steak (for an option from land) as a main. Desserts also pull from the city's heritage, like Boston cream pie and Boston-Italian cannoli. Visitors can eat and be on their way to the gate in under an hour. But for those with more time, complimentary wine and locally-brewed beer, in addition to craft cocktails, can be sipped and enjoyed.
The nautical theme extends from the menu to the visual style of the club. Boston Harbor's iconic historical warship informs the style of the bar's centerpiece and sculpture; the muted maroons, wood, and leather accents allude to the city's world-renowned universities, like the historic square that is home to one of Massachusetts' liveliest street scenes. The city itself is within eyeshot from the wide windows overlooking Boston Harbor.