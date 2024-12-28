West Virginia's Mountains Hide Its Highest And Most Underrated 'Almost Heaven' Town Full Of Charm
You may have heard about West Virginia's oldest town or its eclectic mountain town of Elkins, but do you know about the state's highest town? Located at a staggering elevation of 3,520 feet, Davis is West Virginia's highest incorporated town. Here, the Appalachian Mountains sprawl out in all directions, showing visitors why musical legend John Denver dubbed the state "almost heaven."
For adventurous travelers, Davis serves as the perfect base camp for exploring the mountains, trails, and rivers of West Virginia. Home to a wealth of natural wonders — like Blackwater Falls State Park, Bear Rocks Preserve, and Dolly Sods Wilderness — the town promises nature-loving sightseers the trip of a lifetime. Welcoming visitors year-round for everything from wintertime sledding to summery hikes, Davis pairs its incredible attractions with affordable prices that budget-conscious travelers will love. So, if you're ready for an outdoorsy getaway worthy of the near-heaven nickname, start trip-planning with this roundup of the best places to go and things to do in Davis, West Virginia.
Discover the 3 best places to go in Davis, West Virginia
In Davis, the best sights reside within three natural wonders. Start at Blackwater Falls State Park, named for its gorgeous 57-foot waterfall. Spread across over 2,000 acres, the park invites visitors to explore everything from the scenic Blackwater Falls Boardwalk to the East Coast's longest sled run. Your park adventure begins on the boardwalk, which features picturesque Blackwater Falls views. Nearby, sightseers will find Pendleton Overlook and the Harold S. Walters Nature Center. Marvel at Blackwater Canyon's forested hills from Pendleton Point, then visit the Nature Center for programs on topics like local wildlife, fungi, and plants. From there, you can drive west to see Elakala Falls or go sledding at Blackwater Falls State Park Cross Country Ski Center and Sled Run.
See another side of Davis at Bear Rocks Preserve, one of West Virginia's most photographed destinations. The 477-acre preserve protects a subalpine landscape of ancient bogs, red spruce trees, and rocky cliffs. While the preserve charges no admission fee, guests must stick to existing trails. The penalty for ignoring this advice can be drastic; as a former World War II artillery training area, the land may hide unexploded shells. Lucky for visitors, Bear Rocks Trail offers stunning views that make off-path exploring unnecessary. As you traverse the heathland, look for the elusive saw-whet owl, sightsee from sandstone cliffs, and try to spot wild huckleberry bushes.
Last but not least, swing by the Dolly Sods Wilderness for swimming holes, 47 miles of railside trails, and bogs full of berries. While this breathtaking area is open for exploring 24/7, travelers unprepared for treacherous roads should think twice about driving to Dolly Sods on their own. Instead, join a hiking trip with local guides like the Canaan Valley Running Company. Experienced hikers will lead you into the Dolly Sods Wilderness and show you its best spots.
What to do when visiting Davis, West Virginia
If sightseeing isn't enough for you, Davis' wild landscapes welcome outdoor recreation of all kinds. For hiking, consider joining a guided trip through the Dolly Sods Wilderness. Hikers who prefer solo adventuring can visit Blackwater Falls State Park for one of the region's most popular hikes along the Elakala and Yellow Birch trails. Families looking for easy hikes will enjoy the park's Balanced Rock Trail. For hiking and fishing, visit Little Canaan Wildlife Management Area's Beaver Creek Trail.
Winter sports enthusiasts will also love Davis, not only for the Blackwater Falls State Park Cross Country Ski Center and Sled Run but also for Timberline Mountain. Located at an elevation of 4,268 feet, Timberline Mountain invites skiers and snowboarders to explore snowy slopes and trails. Lessons are available for beginners, and adaptive lessons tailor the learning experience for visitors with accessibility needs. At the lodge, guests can warm up with coffee, tea, or hot chocolate and grab a bite to eat. An on-site hotel accommodates visitors seeking an East Coast ski resort vacation.
In addition to other outdoor activities like rafting, tubing, fishing, and climbing, Davis is also a great spot for mountain biking. For bike rentals and shuttles to spots like Blackwater Canyon Trail and North Fork Mountain Trail, check out local outfitters like Blackwater Bikes. Blackwater Canyon Trail treats cyclists to riverside and waterfall views, while North Fork Mountain Trail showcases stunning high-elevation overlooks.