West Virginia's Mountains Hide Its Highest And Most Underrated 'Almost Heaven' Town Full Of Charm

In Davis, the best sights reside within three natural wonders. Start at Blackwater Falls State Park, named for its gorgeous 57-foot waterfall. Spread across over 2,000 acres, the park invites visitors to explore everything from the scenic Blackwater Falls Boardwalk to the East Coast's longest sled run. Your park adventure begins on the boardwalk, which features picturesque Blackwater Falls views. Nearby, sightseers will find Pendleton Overlook and the Harold S. Walters Nature Center. Marvel at Blackwater Canyon's forested hills from Pendleton Point, then visit the Nature Center for programs on topics like local wildlife, fungi, and plants. From there, you can drive west to see Elakala Falls or go sledding at Blackwater Falls State Park Cross Country Ski Center and Sled Run.

See another side of Davis at Bear Rocks Preserve, one of West Virginia's most photographed destinations. The 477-acre preserve protects a subalpine landscape of ancient bogs, red spruce trees, and rocky cliffs. While the preserve charges no admission fee, guests must stick to existing trails. The penalty for ignoring this advice can be drastic; as a former World War II artillery training area, the land may hide unexploded shells. Lucky for visitors, Bear Rocks Trail offers stunning views that make off-path exploring unnecessary. As you traverse the heathland, look for the elusive saw-whet owl, sightsee from sandstone cliffs, and try to spot wild huckleberry bushes.

Last but not least, swing by the Dolly Sods Wilderness for swimming holes, 47 miles of railside trails, and bogs full of berries. While this breathtaking area is open for exploring 24/7, travelers unprepared for treacherous roads should think twice about driving to Dolly Sods on their own. Instead, join a hiking trip with local guides like the Canaan Valley Running Company. Experienced hikers will lead you into the Dolly Sods Wilderness and show you its best spots.