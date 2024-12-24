The Snow-Covered Landscape Of This Maryland State Park Transforms Into A Haven For Winter Adventure
The state parks around Maryland's Garrett State Forest are hidden gems for those looking to experience amazing fall foliage, but believe it or not, they can be even more exciting in the winter. Herrington Manor State Park is a stunning 365 woodland acres located inside Garrett State Forest. In the warm weather, visitors to Herrington Manor can enjoy swimming and boating, but in the winter, it transforms into a winter wonderland that's perfect for those who want to hike, snowshoe, or ski through the snowy landscape.
Even in the coldest months, you can enjoy the miles of trails that run through the park, Garrett State Forest, and stretch all the way to Swallow Falls State Park. For the perfect romantic winter getaway, consider renting one of Herrington Manor State Park's 20 cabins. The accommodations may look rustic, but they have electricity, hot water, and functional kitchens, so after a long day of chilly snowshoeing, you can come home to a hot shower and cook yourself and your partner a warm meal. They even allow dogs, so you won't have to leave your furry friend behind.
What to do in Herrington Manor State Park in the winter?
If you're looking to go on a brisk winter hike and see how Herrington Manor transforms into a sparkling, postcard-worthy, snowy landscape, there are plenty of trails available, but your best bet may be the Yellow Trail. For much of the year, this quick route isn't particularly impressive — it's just a quick walk near the cabins, after all. In the snow, however, it's stunning. Experiencing the towering, powder-covered trees above you and hearing the satisfying crunch of the frost under your boots make it well worth the trip.
Even if you're not a hiker, there are plenty of things to do in this state park when it's covered in snow. It's also a popular destination for people who participate in winter sports like snowshoeing, sledding, and cross-country skiing. If you're an avid skier, you can bring your own equipment and use it in the park, but if you don't have your own, don't worry. You can rent skis, boots, poles, and snowshoes within the park on an hourly or daily basis.