The Snow-Covered Landscape Of This Maryland State Park Transforms Into A Haven For Winter Adventure

The state parks around Maryland's Garrett State Forest are hidden gems for those looking to experience amazing fall foliage, but believe it or not, they can be even more exciting in the winter. Herrington Manor State Park is a stunning 365 woodland acres located inside Garrett State Forest. In the warm weather, visitors to Herrington Manor can enjoy swimming and boating, but in the winter, it transforms into a winter wonderland that's perfect for those who want to hike, snowshoe, or ski through the snowy landscape.

Even in the coldest months, you can enjoy the miles of trails that run through the park, Garrett State Forest, and stretch all the way to Swallow Falls State Park. For the perfect romantic winter getaway, consider renting one of Herrington Manor State Park's 20 cabins. The accommodations may look rustic, but they have electricity, hot water, and functional kitchens, so after a long day of chilly snowshoeing, you can come home to a hot shower and cook yourself and your partner a warm meal. They even allow dogs, so you won't have to leave your furry friend behind.