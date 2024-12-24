Florida's 'Best Golf Resort' Is Stunningly Inventive With World-Class Dining, Chic Spas, And Easy Access

Home to major sporting events like the PGA Tour, Florida is known for its luxurious, million-dollar golf experiences. The tropical destination's West Coast provides state-of-the-art driving ranges in chic beach towns like Boca Grande, a 'favorite among the rich and famous.' But a city two hours north tees-up one of the 'best golf resorts,' according to Golfweek. Streamsong in Bowling Green, Florida is a 7,000-acre property with high-class accommodation stays, pristine spa services, and tasty dining options.

It's clear most people come for its award-winning courses. The property has three designs to strengthen your skills: red, blue, and black. In 2022, the team at Streamsong announced a fourth golf course to be added to the trifecta, with 18 holes covering 100 acres. You can play like a professional at their practice facilities, sign up for a private experience for up to 12 people, as well as order a caddie service and you don't have to be a member to step on the putting green. Fees start at around $300 for public players depending on the season.

Streamsong also has a Clubhouse Experience that's a hole-in-one for larger parties. This includes a private butler service, upscale room reservations, and a Player's Den. There's also a stocked refrigerator with wine and beer because there's nothing like popping a cork or hearing the sizzle of beer foam after a long day at the range.