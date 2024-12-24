Florida's 'Best Golf Resort' Is Stunningly Inventive With World-Class Dining, Chic Spas, And Easy Access
Home to major sporting events like the PGA Tour, Florida is known for its luxurious, million-dollar golf experiences. The tropical destination's West Coast provides state-of-the-art driving ranges in chic beach towns like Boca Grande, a 'favorite among the rich and famous.' But a city two hours north tees-up one of the 'best golf resorts,' according to Golfweek. Streamsong in Bowling Green, Florida is a 7,000-acre property with high-class accommodation stays, pristine spa services, and tasty dining options.
It's clear most people come for its award-winning courses. The property has three designs to strengthen your skills: red, blue, and black. In 2022, the team at Streamsong announced a fourth golf course to be added to the trifecta, with 18 holes covering 100 acres. You can play like a professional at their practice facilities, sign up for a private experience for up to 12 people, as well as order a caddie service and you don't have to be a member to step on the putting green. Fees start at around $300 for public players depending on the season.
Streamsong also has a Clubhouse Experience that's a hole-in-one for larger parties. This includes a private butler service, upscale room reservations, and a Player's Den. There's also a stocked refrigerator with wine and beer because there's nothing like popping a cork or hearing the sizzle of beer foam after a long day at the range.
The spa and other amenities
For the athlete looking to unwind or the golfer's guest who wants to keep busy, Streamsong is loaded with superior spa services that will almost make you forget you're at a golf course. The Acquapietra Spa has nine treatment rooms and six therapy pool experiences with a European-style grotto to soak and feel the water jets massage your body. You can choose from a wide range of treatments, like seaweed wraps, facials, and even a haircut. The resort isn't just for a day out with your buddies, the spa doubles as a place to have a romantic date with your partner. There are couple's massages on the menu as well as a "Romantic Getaway" package.
You could spend one day relaxing in a massage chair and spend the next day on a guided fishing tour. Multiple lakes surround Streamsong, so the staff provides a catch-and-release bass fishing experience. You could even make the resort's Hall of Fame by reeling in an 11-pound bass. If fishing doesn't pique your interest, you can stay on land and participate in an archery activity or learn from professional instructors on how to shoot sporting clays.
Satisfy your taste buds
Many Florida cities use European inspiration for their shopping and dining centers, and the same measures up for Streamsong's delectable restaurant options. You can try SottoTerra's Italian dishes that excite your tastebuds, or Rooftop360, offering a tapas-style menu. With eight different lounges and eateries, guests surely won't leave hungry. After all, you can't go wrong with the specialty burgers at Pub59 or a seasoned seafood dish at Fin & Feather.
What elevates each restaurant at the world-class golf resort isn't just the quality product of the kitchen, it's the entire experience: from walking up to the host stand to the buttoned-up service. At Canyon Lake Steakhouse, Bone Valley Tavern, the Leaf Lounge, and more, there are floor-to-ceiling windows, allowing gorgeous natural light to illuminate your lunch and the starry night sky to sparkle your evening. With the option of inside or outside dining at some venues, the seating arrangements will put any customer at ease.
The resort also offers room service for the homebody who wants to relax in bed and every room has floor-to-ceiling windows, as well. Streamsong is anything but par for the course, as it offers everything you need for the most premier weekend.