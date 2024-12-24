Scotland's Own Colosseum Is A Majestic Hilltop Monument Offering Stunning Views Over The Coast

When people first think of colosseums and grand amphitheaters, they no doubt think of Rome's legendary architectural wonder. But did you know you can get a different sort of Gladiator-esque experience but with "Braveheart" vibes at an epic ocean lookout in Scotland?

McCaig's Tower, built in the late 1890s by an eccentric Scot partially inspired by the renowned Italian Colosseum, is a wonder to behold with its impressive circular walls. Located above the popular resort town of Oban on the west coast of mainland Scotland, McCaig's Tower is not only a peculiar historical site but also a great vantage point from which to look out at this beautiful seaside town and the surrounding area.

Luckily, getting to McCaig's Tower is a breeze and actually a fantastic journey in and of itself. The roughly three-and-a-half-hour train from Glasgow to Oban, up the coast of Scotland, is an award-winning railway line with breathtaking landscapes that you need to experience at least once in your life.