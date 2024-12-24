Scotland's Own Colosseum Is A Majestic Hilltop Monument Offering Stunning Views Over The Coast
When people first think of colosseums and grand amphitheaters, they no doubt think of Rome's legendary architectural wonder. But did you know you can get a different sort of Gladiator-esque experience but with "Braveheart" vibes at an epic ocean lookout in Scotland?
McCaig's Tower, built in the late 1890s by an eccentric Scot partially inspired by the renowned Italian Colosseum, is a wonder to behold with its impressive circular walls. Located above the popular resort town of Oban on the west coast of mainland Scotland, McCaig's Tower is not only a peculiar historical site but also a great vantage point from which to look out at this beautiful seaside town and the surrounding area.
Luckily, getting to McCaig's Tower is a breeze and actually a fantastic journey in and of itself. The roughly three-and-a-half-hour train from Glasgow to Oban, up the coast of Scotland, is an award-winning railway line with breathtaking landscapes that you need to experience at least once in your life.
The art philanthropist's unfinished wonder: McCaig's Tower
The iconic 660-foot circumference structure with pillared arches on the summit of Battery Hill looms large over Oban. It dates back to 1895 when a wealthy 72-year-old art philanthropist and retired banker, John Stuart McCaig, commissioned work on what is now McCaig's Tower. It was constructed primarily during the winter months as a philanthropic effort by McCaig to provide employment for local masons, who often faced a lack of work during the colder season.
It's unclear exactly what McCaig intended to ultimately build overlooking Oban since construction only continued for a few years after its inauguration in 1900. It ended when McCaig passed away two years later, and a family dispute over his inheritance led to a stop on the funds. Some believed he eventually wanted to build a roof to turn the structure into a gallery or museum, while others suggested a large central tower. Regardless, what remains is a gorgeous testament to McCaig's legacy and arguably one of the most majestic hilltop monuments in Scotland.
Whiskey and history in Oban
Visiting McCaig's Tower is very convenient from Oban, a town of roughly 8,000 people. Just a 15-minute hike from the harbor up the hill will take you to the impressive structure, which is very hard to miss. After enjoying McCaig's Tower, it's worth exploring Oban itself, which has its own interesting and charming attractions.
One excellent option is taking a tasting tour of some of the region's famed whiskey at the Oban Distillery, a delicious local staple. History buffs should check out the Oban War & Peace Museum, which, along with remembering wartime in Oban, showcases many other artifacts from its past. Castle lovers are in luck too, with a number of centuries-old fortresses within a relatively close vicinity, but definitely don't miss nearby Gylen Castle on the neighboring isle just a short boat ride away.
Adventurous souls can continue traveling by sea into the Scottish Isles and visit Fingal's Cave, known as the "Cathedral of the Sea," a wondrous art-inspiring cavern you can walk through. This legendary cave is located on the Hebridean island of Staffa off the west coast of Oban. If you're planning on continuing your travels, definitely check out Island's list of the 14 best activities you can't skip on a trip to Scotland.