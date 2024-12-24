Italy's Unique 'Multi-Functional Clubhouse' Has Luxurious Forest Cabins With Unbelievable Mountain Views

Travelling can inspire two types of experiences — one focused on adventure, exploration, and an endless quest for novelty; the other, centered around slowing down, reconnecting with nature, and returning refreshed. The San Luis Retreat Hotel and Lodges very much caters to the latter. Located in Hafling, South Tyrol, near the Austrian border, this luxurious alpine retreat is an oasis of tranquility. Surrounded by lush forests, Dolomite mountain views, and serene lakes, the hotel is set within 100 acres of unspoiled natural beauty, offering a perfect retreat for those seeking a luxurious Italian vacation without the usual crowds.

San Luis features 42 exclusive wooden chalets and treehouses, providing the perfect combination of seclusion and luxury. Similar in some ways to the charming overwater bungalows you might encounter in the Maldives, San Luis offers "floating" accommodation, lifted above the ground, offering a unique elevated perspective of its breathtaking alpine surroundings. Each room is constructed with natural materials such as wood and clay, blending harmoniously with the environment. Expansive glass panels ensure panoramic views with plenty of natural light, immersing guests into alpine surroundings.

Private terraces, hot tubs, and saunas create an unparalleled sense of comfort. Fireplaces, minimalist styling, and muted color palettes enhance the serene atmosphere. The accommodations cater to a range of needs: from cozy studio chalets for solo travelers to spacious two-floor treehouses for families or groups of up to six. Every detail is designed to help guests relax and connect with nature while enjoying five-star luxury.