Italy's Unique 'Multi-Functional Clubhouse' Has Luxurious Forest Cabins With Unbelievable Mountain Views
Travelling can inspire two types of experiences — one focused on adventure, exploration, and an endless quest for novelty; the other, centered around slowing down, reconnecting with nature, and returning refreshed. The San Luis Retreat Hotel and Lodges very much caters to the latter. Located in Hafling, South Tyrol, near the Austrian border, this luxurious alpine retreat is an oasis of tranquility. Surrounded by lush forests, Dolomite mountain views, and serene lakes, the hotel is set within 100 acres of unspoiled natural beauty, offering a perfect retreat for those seeking a luxurious Italian vacation without the usual crowds.
San Luis features 42 exclusive wooden chalets and treehouses, providing the perfect combination of seclusion and luxury. Similar in some ways to the charming overwater bungalows you might encounter in the Maldives, San Luis offers "floating" accommodation, lifted above the ground, offering a unique elevated perspective of its breathtaking alpine surroundings. Each room is constructed with natural materials such as wood and clay, blending harmoniously with the environment. Expansive glass panels ensure panoramic views with plenty of natural light, immersing guests into alpine surroundings.
Private terraces, hot tubs, and saunas create an unparalleled sense of comfort. Fireplaces, minimalist styling, and muted color palettes enhance the serene atmosphere. The accommodations cater to a range of needs: from cozy studio chalets for solo travelers to spacious two-floor treehouses for families or groups of up to six. Every detail is designed to help guests relax and connect with nature while enjoying five-star luxury.
Experience five star luxury in elevated accommodation among nature
At the heart of San Luis is the affectionately named Clubhouse, a central lobby and a communal yet intimate space that enhances the retreat experience. This multi-functional hub features distinct zones catering to both entertainment and relaxation. Guests can enjoy time at the bar, restaurant, cinema, and expansive terrace, which offer a space for mingling and soaking in the serene views. On the wellness side, the Clubhouse houses a spa, an indoor-outdoor swimming pool, and saunas. The warm, inviting atmosphere, with cozy fires and soft lighting, makes it an ideal space to unwind. One Google reviewer shared, "In the evenings, the lodge transformed into a haven of warmth and tranquility. The flickering candles and the crackling fireplace created an enchanting ambiance, perfect for relaxation."
San Luis is dedicated to providing guests with the utmost privacy and luxury. The family-owned retreat prioritizes a fully personalized service, and its no-outsiders policy ensures an exclusive experience. The spa offers a range of treatments using natural ingredients, reflecting the hotel's ethos of holistic well-being. San Luis boasts one of the most luxurious pools around the world, with its swimming pool extending seamlessly from indoors to outdoors, while the lake's jacuzzi adds a magical touch.
A tailored, private, and peaceful experience
Dining at San Luis is another highlight. All meals are included in the room price, with an emphasis on fresh, locally sourced ingredients. The retreat grows many of its own spices and forages for berries and apples in its orchard. Guests can enjoy breakfast delivered to their rooms each morning, allowing them to wake up at a leisurely pace, and there are options for lunch and dinner either in the Clubhouse restaurant or in-room for ultimate privacy.
The retreat's location in South Tyrol makes it an all-season vacation destination. In spring and summer, guests can enjoy activities like horseback riding, mountain biking, rafting, and hiking through the scenic landscape. Autumn brings vibrant foliage for picturesque walks, while winter transforms the area into a snowy wonderland. Skiing, carriage rides, and visits to the nearby Alpine town of Meran just 10 miles away— known for shopping and sightseeing— are popular options.
Staff at San Luis are dedicated to curating personalized experiences, helping guests make the most of their stay. Whether you seek solitude, adventure, or a blend of both, the San Luis Retreat Hotel and Lodges promises an idyllic escape with the perfect balance between nature, luxury, and comfort. The hotel is located approximately 90-minute drive away from Innsbruck or Verona airport, and the hotel can arrange a transfer from either.