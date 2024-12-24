Avoid Jackson Hole Crowds At A Similar But Underrated City In Idaho's Breathtaking Teton Valley
Jackson Hole is wildly popular, and for good reason. The valley is surrounded by majestic peaks everywhere you look — and with the vibrant town of Jackson within its borders, there's a wealth of dining and lodging options at your fingertips. You'll even find the only national park with an airport just down the road. The area has become increasingly crowded over the years as visitors flood the region to enjoy the same views as locals, so if you're seeking an underrated alternative, consider looking westward toward Victor.
Cross over the border into Idaho, and you'll quickly find yourself rolling through this charming town. Just 40 minutes away from Jackson, Victor treats visitors to similar views without the overcrowded streets. There's plenty to do in Victor and the surrounding Teton Valley, plus you're less than an hour from Grand Teton National Park, making it the ideal destination for adventures in both Idaho and Wyoming. You'll need to navigate the winding Teton Pass Highway if you're interested in venturing between the two states, but for fewer crowds and solitude, it's more than worth the drive.
Victor and the Teton Valley
Located just down the road from another underrated alternative to Jackson Hole, Victor sits at the southern tip of Teton County and Teton Valley. It's home to around 3,000 people, but it offers a wealth of amenities that belies its size. Just south of its small downtown, you'll find Grand Teton Brewing, which has been a staple of the area since 1988. Not only do they have a variety of delicious brews on tap, but they're dedicated to supporting charities across Teton Valley — ensuring your patronage goes toward much more than a cold beer. Down the road is Big Hole BBQ, which also has a sister location in bustling Jackson. That means you'll get some of the area's best BBQ without having to brave the crowds found in Wyoming.
Victor has a surprisingly great selection of food and beverages — but there's nothing surprising about its superb hiking trails. Like much of eastern Idaho, Teton Valley is overflowing with opportunities for epic outdoor adventures. Pole Canyon Trail is a popular spot, taking you 5.7 miles into the Idaho wilderness as you climb over 1,500 feet for striking views of Teton Valley. You could also explore Moose Creek Trail, which meanders into Wyoming and the Jedediah Smith Wilderness for a serene forest hike. Prefer to hop on a bike? Ride on the 15.6-mile Victor to Driggs Rail Trail to roll through the heart of Teton Valley and explore another small town with impressive mountain views.
Spend a day in Grand Teton National Park
Victor and Teton Valley have enough to keep you busy for days, but it's hard to avoid the pull of the nearby Grand Teton National Park. For a relaxing way to enjoy the park, consider taking a 42-mile scenic drive through its wonderfully diverse landscape. Like many of the best scenic drives in national parks, you'll encounter plenty of great photo opportunities and numerous places to get out and stretch your legs. Note that you won't be able to complete the entire drive if you visit in the winter due to road closures.
If you do visit during the snowy season, you'll instead find a winter wonderland for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. Teton Park Road is open to both activities in the winter, letting you venture from Taggert Lake Trailhead to the Signal Mountain Lodge. You could also consider skiing the 3 miles from Moose to Wilson, as the road connecting them is closed to vehicles. Want an ecology lesson with your exercise? Winter tours with a park ranger are offered periodically from January to March.
Though they can be crowded during peak season, Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point, Jenny Lake, and Jackson Lake are worth braving the crowds. Jenny Lake is particularly notable, as its still waters create dramatic reflections of the surrounding mountains. Hidden Falls and Inspiration Point, meanwhile, can be reached by a trail that starts near Jenny Lake and runs for more than 7 miles.