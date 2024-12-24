Avoid Jackson Hole Crowds At A Similar But Underrated City In Idaho's Breathtaking Teton Valley

Jackson Hole is wildly popular, and for good reason. The valley is surrounded by majestic peaks everywhere you look — and with the vibrant town of Jackson within its borders, there's a wealth of dining and lodging options at your fingertips. You'll even find the only national park with an airport just down the road. The area has become increasingly crowded over the years as visitors flood the region to enjoy the same views as locals, so if you're seeking an underrated alternative, consider looking westward toward Victor.

Cross over the border into Idaho, and you'll quickly find yourself rolling through this charming town. Just 40 minutes away from Jackson, Victor treats visitors to similar views without the overcrowded streets. There's plenty to do in Victor and the surrounding Teton Valley, plus you're less than an hour from Grand Teton National Park, making it the ideal destination for adventures in both Idaho and Wyoming. You'll need to navigate the winding Teton Pass Highway if you're interested in venturing between the two states, but for fewer crowds and solitude, it's more than worth the drive.